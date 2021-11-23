Leicester City vs Legia Warsaw prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

The UEFA Europa League returns this weekend and will see Leicester City host Legia Warsaw at the King Power Stadium on Thursday. Leicester City have had mixed results in the European campaign this season.

A 2-2 draw against Napoli in their first game was followed by a 1-0 loss to Legia Warsaw. The Foxes then picked up their first win, beating Spartak Moscow 4-3 before drawing 1-1 against the same opponents in their last game.

Leicester City sit third in the group with five points. A win on Thursday would take the hosts into the top-two of the group, while a loss could be detrimental to their ambitions.

Legia Warsaw began their Europa League run with back-to-back wins, first against Spartak Moscow and then Leicester City. However, they lost their next two games against Napoli and will look to return to winning ways against the Premier League side.

Leicester City vs Legia Warsaw Head-to-Head

The two teams met for the first time in late September in the reverse fixture. Legia Warsaw picked up a 1-0 victory on the day with Mahir Emreli scoring the only goal of the game in the first half.

Leicester City Form Guide (UEFA Europa League): D-W-L-D

Legia Warsaw Form Guide (UEFA Europa League): L-L-W-W

Leicester City vs Legia Warsaw Team News

Leicester City

Youri Tielemans, James Justin and Wesley Fofana are all out with injuries and will miss the game against Legia Warsaw. Ricardo Pereira is a doubt for the game after missing the Foxes' last outing due to an injury.

Injured: Youri Tielemans, Wesley Fofana, James Justin

Doubtful: Ricardo Pereira

Suspended: None

Legia Warsaw

Bartosz Kapustka and Maik Nawrocki both remain out with injuries and will miss the game on Thursday.

Injured: Bartosz Kapustka, Maik Nawrocki

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Leicester City vs Legia Warsaw Predicted XI

Leicester City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Kasper Schmeichel; Jannik Vestergaard, Daniel Amartey, Caglar Soyuncu; Timothy Castagne, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Boubakary Soumare, Ryan Bertrand; Ayoze Perez; Kelechi Iheanacho, Patson Daka

Legia Warsaw Predicted XI (3-4-3): Cezary Miszta; Artur Jędrzejczyk, Mateusz Wieteska, Mattias Johansson; Filip Mladenović, Josue, André Martins, Yuri Ribeiro; Luquinhas, Mahir Emreli, Lirim Kastrati

Leicester City vs Legia Warsaw Prediction

Leicester City have been far from their best in the Europa League so far. They need to win on Thursday to keep their hopes of securing qualification alive. Brendan Rodgers' men, however, are not in the best run of form going into the game and are winless in their last four games across all competitions.

Legia Warsaw, who began the competition with back-to-back wins, have lost their last two games in the competition. They have picked up just one win in their last nine games across all competitions.

Judging by recent form, the hosts should pick up three points on Thursday.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-1 Legia Warsaw

