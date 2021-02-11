Leicester City vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Leicester City are set to play host to Liverpool at the King Power Stadium on Saturday for their latest English Premier League fixture.

Leicester City come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Graham Potter's Brighton & Hove Albion yesterday in the 5th round of the FA Cup. A late second-half goal from Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho ensured victory for the Foxes.

Liverpool, on the other hand, were thrashed 4-1 by Pep Guardiola's Manchester City last Sunday in the English Premier League. A brace from in-form German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and goals from England internationals Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden secured the win for Manchester City. Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah scored the consolation goal for Liverpool.

Leicester City vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

In 14 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Liverpool hold the clear advantage. They have won nine games, lost three and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the English Premier League, with Liverpool beating Leicester City 3-0. An own goal from experienced centre-back Jonny Evans and goals from Portuguese attacker Diogo Jota and Brazil international Roberto Firmino sealed the deal for Liverpool.

Leicester City form guide in the English Premier League: D-W-L-D-W

Liverpool form guide in the English Premier League: L-L-W-W-L

Leicester City vs Liverpool Team News

Leicester City

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers will be unable to call upon the services of Belgian midfielder Dennis Praet, young centre-back Wesley Fofana, experienced defender Wes Morgan and Belgian full-back Timothy Castagne, while there are doubts over the availability of versatile defender James Justin and Spanish forward Ayoze Perez.

Injured: Dennis Praet, Wesley Fofana, Wes Morgan, Timothy Castagne

Doubtful: James Justin, Ayoze Perez

Suspended: None

Liverpool

Meanwhile, Liverpool will be without centre-backs Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, as well as Guinean midfielder Naby Keita and Portugal international Diogo Jota, who are all nursing injuries.

Injured: Diogo Jota, Naby Keita, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Leicester City vs Liverpool Predicted XI

Leicester City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kasper Schmeichel, Ricardo Pereira, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, Christian Fuchs, Youri Tielemans, Wilfred Ndidi, Cengiz Under, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Jamie Vardy

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ozan Kabak, Fabinho, Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Leicester City vs Liverpool Prediction

Leicester City are 3rd in the league table, three points ahead of 4th placed Liverpool. The Foxes have done well this season under the management of Brendan Rodgers, but continue to rely on the experienced Jamie Vardy to provide the goals.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have struggled with injuries this season. Jurgen Klopp's side are now 10 points behind league leaders Manchester City, who have a game in hand. The arrival of centre-backs Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies could prove to be crucial.

A close game is on the cards, and a draw seems to be an ideal result.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-1 Liverpool

