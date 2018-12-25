×
Leicester City vs Manchester City, match preview and predicted lineups | Premier League 2018-19

Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
Preview
12   //    25 Dec 2018, 21:20 IST

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Leicester City host defending champions Manchester City at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day in the Premier League. The Foxes will be looking to get another big win under their belt after they defeated Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea 1-0 on Saturday. Pep Guardiola's men, on the other hand, will be looking to bridge the gap between themselves and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Leicester have been defeated only twice in their last nine matches and will be keen on extending that run on Wednesday. Manchester City, who were treated to a shock 3-2 defeat by Crystal Palace at home on Saturday, will be hoping to put that behind themselves and start afresh.

For Claude Puel's Foxes, Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho will be the key men in this encounter. James Maddison, who provided the assist to Vardy's goal against Chelsea is another player who can turn a game on its head. Backed by central defenders Harry Maguire and Wes Morgan, Leicester's midfield, consisting of Wilfred Ndidi and Nampalys Mendy, has been thriving too.

Manchester City face a lot of injury issues with midfielders Fernandinho and David Silva out for the foreseeable future. However, Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero have returned from injuries and can likely get game time at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day. Pep Guardiola will most likely start with Raheem Sterling on the flanks, who has been in fine form as has been left-winger Leroy Sane.

Gabriel Jesus, who has made his mark in the centre forward's role ever since Sergio Aguero picked up his injury, has been brilliant for Manchester City. Backed by Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane in the flanks and the versatile Bernardo Silva in midfield, Jesus has thrived.

Predicted line ups:

Leicester City:

Goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders: Ben Chilwell (Left-back), Harry Maguire (Centre-back), Wes Morgan (Centre-back), Ricardo Pereira (Right-back)

Midfielders: Hamza Choudhary, Wilfred Ndidi, Nampalys Mendy

Attackers: James Maddison, Jamie Vardy, Marc Albrighton.

Manchester City:

Goalkeeper: Ederson Moraes

Defenders: Fabian Delph (Left-back), Aymeric Laporte (Centre-back), Nicolas Otamendi (Centre-back), Kyle Walker (Right-back)

Midfielders: Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez

Attackers: Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane.

