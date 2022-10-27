Leicester City vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th October 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Leicester City lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Leicester City vs Manchester City Preview

Leicester City are currently in 17th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best this season. The Foxes thrashed Wolverhampton Wanderers by a 4-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this year. The reigning Premier League champions were held to a disappointing 0-0 stalemate against Borussia Dortmund in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Leicester City vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have an impressive record against Leicester City and have won 64 out of the 125 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leicester City's 32 victories.

Leicester City have lost nine of their last 11 Premier League matches against Manchester City and have suffered three defeats in a row against the Cityzens.

Manchester City have won their last three away games against Leicester City without conceding a single goal - their previous such defeat came by a 2-1 margin in 2018.

Since Pep Guardiola took charge of Manchester City in the 2016-17 campaign, Leicester City have scored 17 goals against the Cityzens - more than other team in the Premier League during this period.

Leicester City are unbeaten in their last three matches in the Premier League and have not conceded a single goal during this period.

Manchester City have won only two of their last six away matches in the Premier League and lost their previous such game against Liverpool.

Leicester City vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have experienced a slight slump in recent weeks and will need to be at their resurgent best in this fixture. The Cityzens are only two points behind league-leaders Arsenal and will be intent on defending their Premier League crown.

Leicester City can pack a punch on their day and have rediscovered their defensive form this month. Manchester City are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-2 Manchester City

Leicester City vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kevin De Bruyne to score - Yes

