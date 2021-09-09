Leicester City vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester City will look to make it three wins in a row as they lock horns with Leicester City in a high-profile Premier League matchup on Saturday.

Manchester City have bounced back from their opening day defeat against Tottenham Hotspur by registering back-to-back 5-0 wins. They made quick work of Norwich City at the Etihad before thumping Arsenal by the same margin a week later.

They will travel to take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday. It has proved to be quite a testing fixture for the Cityzens in recent times. Pep Guardiola also has cause for concern as two of his goalkeepers Ederson and Zack Steffen won't be available for the game.

Leicester City's narrow wins against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Norwich City bookend a heavy 4-1 defeat at the hands of West Ham United. The Foxes have plenty of injury concerns as well.

Going by the way that Manchester City have responded to their opening day loss, the Foxes will need to be on their toes this Saturday. Neither of Leicester City's wins this season came from dominant performances.

Even though they have as many points on the board as Manchester City do, the two teams' forms just cannot be compared at this point.

Leicester City vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

In the last ten meetings between the two sides, Manchester City have been the dominant side. They have won seven matches while Leicester City have won three. The last time the two sides clashed was in the FA Community Shield before the start of the 2021-22 season, when the Foxes won the game 1-0.

Leicester City form guide: W-L-W

Manchester City form guide: L-W-W

Leicester City vs Manchester City Team News

Leicester City

Wesley Fofana, Nampalys Mendy and James Justin are all sidelined with injuries for Leicester City. Ricardo Pereira did not join the Portugal squad for the international break due to a hamstring problem. He is a doubt for this one. Jonny Evans and Jannik Vestegaard are closing in on a return but are doubts for this game.

Ayoze Perez is suspended after picking up a straight red card in the game against West Ham United.

Injuries: Wesley Fofana, Nampalys Mendy, James Justin

Doubtful: Jonny Evans, Jannik Vestegaard, Ricardo Pereira

Suspension: Ayoze Perez

Manchester City

Brazilian players are reportedly set to be banned from playing the game as they refused to join their national squads as per the advice of their club. So Gabriel Jesus and Ederson are set to miss out.

Zack Steffen is quarantining after testing positive for Covid-19. Kevin De Bruyne is on the way to a full recovery but is a doubt here. Phil Foden has stepped up his recovery too but is a major doubt for this game.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Zack Steffen, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden

Unavailable: Gabriel Jesus, Ederson

Suspensions: None

Leicester City vs Manchester City Predicted Lineups

Leicester City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kasper Schmeichel; Timothy Castagne, Caglar Soyuncu, Daniel Amartey, Luke Thomas; Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans; James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Marc Albrighton; Jamie Vardy

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Scott Carson, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan; Jack Grealish, Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling

Leicester City vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City are in top form and Leicester City have been struggling. But the Foxes have won two of their last three fixtures against the Cityzens at the King Power Stadium. They might just kick into gear on Saturday but it'd be quite a surprise if they do.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-3 Manchester City

