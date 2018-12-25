Leicester City vs Manchester City: Preview, predictions, team news, and more | Premier League 2018-19

Leicester City vs Manchester City

It is a going to be a great evening on the Boxing day as the 2017/18 Premier League Champions face the 2015/16 PL Champions, Leicester City. Leicester City hosts Manchester City at their King Power Stadium in a midweek fixture.

Leicester City defeated Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge in the previous game week. On the other hand, Manchester City faced an unexpected defeat against Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium.

Leicester City are ninth in the 2018/19 PL standings with 25 points while Manchester City are four points behind the table-toppers Liverpool. Manchester City has to win against Leicester City to get back on track in the title race.

Match details

Venue: King Power Stadium

Capacity: 31,312

Date: 26 December 2018

Time: 15:00 (BST)

Referee: Mike Dean

Team News

Leicester City

There are no new injury concerns for Leicester City. The Foxes were really unpredictable this season and coming on the back of a great win over Chelsea. Matty James and Daniel Amartey still long-term absentees.

Manchester City

Manchester City face a tricky opponent on Boxing Day

Man City will have to wait on the fitness of Fernandinho after he missed Saturday's loss to Crystal Palace with a thigh injury. David Silva is out while Benjamin Mendy and Claudio Bravo are long-term absentees. Vincent Kompany and Danilo are again doubtful.

Predicted Line-ups

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Pereira, Morgan, Maguire, Chilwell; Ndidi, Choudhury, Gray, Maddison, Albrighton; Vardy

Manchester City: Ederson; Laporte, Otamendi, Walker, Delph; Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Maharez; Sterling, Aguero, Sane

Form in last 5 matches (all competitions)

Leicester City: D-L-L-W-D-W

Manchester City: W-W-W-W-L

Did you know?

Manchester City has won 8 of their last 10 Premier League Boxing Day matches.

Prediction

Leicester City 1-2 Manchester City

