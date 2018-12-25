×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Leicester City vs Manchester City: Preview, predictions, team news, and more | Premier League 2018-19

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Preview
57   //    25 Dec 2018, 11:54 IST

Leicester City vs Manchester City
Leicester City vs Manchester City

It is a going to be a great evening on the Boxing day as the 2017/18 Premier League Champions face the 2015/16 PL Champions, Leicester City. Leicester City hosts Manchester City at their King Power Stadium in a midweek fixture.

Leicester City defeated Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge in the previous game week. On the other hand, Manchester City faced an unexpected defeat against Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium.

Leicester City are ninth in the 2018/19 PL standings with 25 points while Manchester City are four points behind the table-toppers Liverpool. Manchester City has to win against Leicester City to get back on track in the title race.

Match details

Venue: King Power Stadium

Capacity: 31,312

Date: 26 December 2018

Time: 15:00 (BST)

Referee: Mike Dean

Team News

Leicester City

Advertisement
Leicester City v Manchester City - Carabao Cup: Quarter Final
Leicester City are upbeat after the win against Chelsea

There are no new injury concerns for Leicester City. The Foxes were really unpredictable this season and coming on the back of a great win over Chelsea. Matty James and Daniel Amartey still long-term absentees.

Manchester City

Manchester City face a tricky opponent on oxing Day
Manchester City face a tricky opponent on Boxing Day

Man City will have to wait on the fitness of Fernandinho after he missed Saturday's loss to Crystal Palace with a thigh injury. David Silva is out while Benjamin Mendy and Claudio Bravo are long-term absentees. Vincent Kompany and Danilo are again doubtful.

Predicted Line-ups

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Pereira, Morgan, Maguire, Chilwell; Ndidi, Choudhury, Gray, Maddison, Albrighton; Vardy

Manchester City: Ederson; Laporte, Otamendi, Walker, Delph; Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Maharez; Sterling, Aguero, Sane

Form in last 5 matches (all competitions)

Leicester City: D-L-L-W-D-W

Manchester City: W-W-W-W-L

Did you know?

Manchester City has won 8 of their last 10 Premier League Boxing Day matches.

Prediction

Leicester City 1-2 Manchester City

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Leicester City Kevin De Bruyne Jamie Vardy Claude Puel Pep Guardiola
Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Football enthusiastic and an avid Premier League spectator Favourite club: Manchester United Favourite player: Kevin De Bruyne -} You can also follow me here and on Twitter. -} You can also DM me on twitter if you have any queries or any suggestions :)
Leicester City v Manchester City: Match preview, Team...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Leicester City vs Liverpool:...
RELATED STORY
Fulham vs Leicester City: Match preview, team news |...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19, Leicester City vs Burnley: Match...
RELATED STORY
Mahrez shines for Manchester City - A look at the...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea v Leicester City: Match Preview, Predictions,...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 0-1 Leicester City: 5 Talking Points & Tactical...
RELATED STORY
Premier League players and clubs send messages of support...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Arsenal vs Leicester City, match...
RELATED STORY
5 players who won the EPL with more than one club
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 19
Tomorrow FUL WOL 06:00 PM Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow BUR EVE 08:30 PM Burnley vs Everton
Tomorrow CRY CAR 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow LEI MAN 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Manchester City
Tomorrow LIV NEW 08:30 PM Liverpool vs Newcastle
Tomorrow MAN HUD 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Huddersfield Town
Tomorrow TOT AFC 08:30 PM Tottenham vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow BRI ARS 10:45 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
27 Dec WAT CHE 01:00 AM Watford vs Chelsea
28 Dec SOU WES 01:15 AM Southampton vs West Ham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us