Leicester City vs Manchester City: Preview, predictions, team news, and more | Premier League 2018-19
It is a going to be a great evening on the Boxing day as the 2017/18 Premier League Champions face the 2015/16 PL Champions, Leicester City. Leicester City hosts Manchester City at their King Power Stadium in a midweek fixture.
Leicester City defeated Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge in the previous game week. On the other hand, Manchester City faced an unexpected defeat against Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium.
Leicester City are ninth in the 2018/19 PL standings with 25 points while Manchester City are four points behind the table-toppers Liverpool. Manchester City has to win against Leicester City to get back on track in the title race.
Match details
Venue: King Power Stadium
Capacity: 31,312
Date: 26 December 2018
Time: 15:00 (BST)
Referee: Mike Dean
Team News
Leicester City
There are no new injury concerns for Leicester City. The Foxes were really unpredictable this season and coming on the back of a great win over Chelsea. Matty James and Daniel Amartey still long-term absentees.
Manchester City
Man City will have to wait on the fitness of Fernandinho after he missed Saturday's loss to Crystal Palace with a thigh injury. David Silva is out while Benjamin Mendy and Claudio Bravo are long-term absentees. Vincent Kompany and Danilo are again doubtful.
Predicted Line-ups
Leicester City: Schmeichel; Pereira, Morgan, Maguire, Chilwell; Ndidi, Choudhury, Gray, Maddison, Albrighton; Vardy
Manchester City: Ederson; Laporte, Otamendi, Walker, Delph; Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Maharez; Sterling, Aguero, Sane
Form in last 5 matches (all competitions)
Leicester City: D-L-L-W-D-W
Manchester City: W-W-W-W-L
Did you know?
Manchester City has won 8 of their last 10 Premier League Boxing Day matches.
Prediction
Leicester City 1-2 Manchester City