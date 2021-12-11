Leicester City vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips - 12th December 2021

The Premier League is back in action with another round of important fixtures this weekend as Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City side take on Newcastle United at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Leicester City vs Newcastle United Preview

Leicester City are in 12th place in the Premier League standings and have largely failed to meet expectations this season. The Foxes now find themselves in the Europa Conference League after a 3-2 defeat against Napoli this week and cannot afford another poor performance in this fixture.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in 19th place in the league table at the moment and have become bonafide relegation contenders in recent weeks. The Magpies managed a crucial 1-0 victory against Burnley in their previous game and will need a similar result this weekend.

Leicester City vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle United have a good record against Leicester City and have won 54 out of 128 games played between the two teams, as opposed to the Foxes' 48 victories.

The last 13 games between these two teams have not seen a single draw, with Leicester City's eight victories giving them the upper hand.

The previous meeting between the two teams saw Newcastle United secure an emphatic 4-2 victory.

Newcastle United have won three of their last four matches at the King Power Stadium and have troubled Leicester City in the recent past.

Since their promotion in 2014, Leicester City have won more Premier League games against Newcastle United than against any other team.

Leicester City have conceded at least two goals in their last five Premier League games and could extend this run to six matches for the first time in 51 years.

Newcastle United secured their first victory of the Premier League season against Burnley last weekend, ending a 14-game winless streak in the competition.

Leicester City have been impressive in the final third this season but have been let down by a series of shoddy defensive performances. The Foxes could fail to qualify for European competition this season and have plenty of work to do in the coming weeks.

Newcastle United are in a fairly desperate situation and will need to build on their victory against Burnley. Leicester City are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Leicester City 3-2 Newcastle United

Leicester City vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leicester City

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Jamie Vardy to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Leicester City to score first: YES

