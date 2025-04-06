Leicester City vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th April 2025 

Leicester City host Newcastle United at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Monday, looking to end their horrid run of seven consecutive losses. It's been a miserable return to the top flight for the Foxes, who gained promotion back to the league after just a year in the Championship.
However, it increasingly looks like they are heading back into the second division this summer.
In 30 games so far, the 2015-16 Premier League champions have won just four times, while losing a staggering 21 games. They have accrued a meager 17 points and languish in 19th position in the league table, with only Southampton faring worse at this stage (10 points).
Head coach Steve Cooper was given the boot on 24 November with Ruud van Nistelrooy replacing him a week later. However, the Dutchman hasn't been able to anchor the sinking ship as Leicester continue to fumble.
Newcastle must be excited to face their opponents here, sensing a great opportunity to pick up their third league win in a row and perhaps move further up the charts. The Magpies are currently in seventh place with 50 points from 29 games, and won the Carabao Cup a few weeks ago against Liverpool in a stunning 2-1 victory.
Leicester City vs Newcastle United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 135 clashes between the sides in history, with Newcastle winning on 58 occasions - including a crushing 4-0 win at home this season - and losing to Leicester a close 49 times.
- The Foxes last won this fixture back in December 2021, a 4-0 victory at the King Power Stadium.
- The Magpies have won four of their last five encounters with Leicester.
- Leicester have failed to score in their last four games against Newcastle: 3-0 (December 2022), 2-0 (January 2023), 0-0 (May 2023) and 4-0 (December 2024).
- Leicester could become the first English side in history to lose eight home games in a row without scoring.
Leicester City vs Newcastle United Prediction
Leicester City are stuck in a turgid swamp right now from which they are struggling to get out.
The Magpies have enough in the tank to see off Leicester City and claim all three points here.
Prediction: Leicester City 0-2 Newcastle United
Leicester City vs Newcastle United Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Newcastle United to win
Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No