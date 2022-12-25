Leicester City vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | December 26, 2022

Leicester City and Newcastle United will go head-to-head in a mouth-watering Premier League Boxing Day fixture at the King Power Stadium on Monday (December 26).

The Magpies are on a blistering run of nine wins across competitions and will look to continue in the same vein.

Newcastle United FC @NUFC



Have a wonderful day! 🖤🤍 Merry Christmas from everyone at Newcastle United!Have a wonderful day! 🖤🤍 Merry Christmas from everyone at Newcastle United! 🎅Have a wonderful day! 🖤🤍 https://t.co/fZHy0QrbKU

Leicester, meanwhile, marked their return from the 2022 FIFA World Cup break in style, securing a 3-0 victory over MK Dons to reach the EFL Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The Foxes were last in action on November 12, where they picked up a 2-0 win over West Ham United in their final Premier League game before the World Cup. Leicester, who have won their last four games across competitions, are 13th in the Premier League after picking up 17 points from 15 games.

Meanwhile, Newcastle cruised through the second round of the EFL Cup with a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth at home. They have now won nine games on the trot across competitions and are unbeaten in 14 games since August.

Newcastle have enjoyed a stellar 2022-23 campaign and sit third in the Premier League standings with 30 points from 15 games.

Leicester City vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 55 wins from the previous 131 meetings, Newcastle boast a superior record in the fixture.

Leicester have picked up 49 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 55 occasions.

The Foxes are on a run of four wins across competitions, scoring ten goals and keeping four clean sheets since a 1-0 loss to Manchester City on October 29.

Newcastle have won their last nine games across competitions — run that has seen them reach the EFL Cup quarterfinals.

Eddie Howe’s side are unbeaten in 14 games, claiming 11 wins and three draws since a 2-1 loss at Liverpool in August.

Leicester City vs Newcastle United Prediction

Leicester and Newcastle are in a solid run of form and will look to carry the momentum from their EFL Cup win. Newcastle are firing on all cylinders and should see off the Foxes by an odd goal.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-2 Newcastle United

Leicester City vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in the last six meetings between Leicester and Newcastle.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last six meetings.)

Poll : 0 votes