Leicester City vs Portsmouth Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2025

Leicester City lock horns with Portsmouth on Saturday as Championship action resumes after the October international break. The two sides are in opposite halves of the standings.

Marti Cifuentes' Leicester are coming off a 3-1 win at Swansea City two weeks ago. The Foxes opened the scoring through Jordan James inside 13 minutes before Swansea equalised through Adam Idah's spot-kick 20 minutes from time.

However, the 2023-24 champions reclaimed their lead seven minutes later through Abdul Fatawu before Jannik Vesgtergaard's 85th-minute strike confirmed the three points. Snapping a four-game drawing streak, Leicester are third in the points table, with 16 points from nine games, winning four.

Meanwhile, John Mousinho's Portsmouth are also coming off a win in their most recent outing a fortnight ago, shocking erstwhile leaders Middlesbrough 1-0 at home. Yang Min-hyeok's 23rd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams.

The win snapped a four-game winless streak for Pompey, who are up to 14th in the standings, with 12 points from nine games, winning three.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Leicester-Portsmouth Championship clash at the King Power Stadium:

Leicester City vs Portsmouth head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 64 meetings across competitions, Leicester lead Portsmouth 32-19, drawing their last meeting 1-1 at home in the Championship in December 2011.

Pompey are on a four-game unbeaten streak in the fixture - all in the Championship - winning two.

Leicester are unbeaten at home this season, winning two of four games, all in the Championship.

Since winning 1-0 at Oxford United on the opening day, Portsmouth are winless on the road in three games - all in the Championship - losing one.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Leicester: W-D-D-D-D; Portsmouth: W-D-L-L-D

Leicester City vs Portsmouth prediction

The two sides have had contrasting starts to the season. While Leicester have won a game more than Pompey, they have lost two fewer, explaining their higher position in the standings.

However, their recent form is nothing to write home about, with each side winning just once in five league games. In terms of head-to-head, though, the Foxes hold an advantage, but they haven't met in nearly 13 years.

Although Pompey have got the better of Leicester in their last few meetings, considering the Foxes' better start to the season and being unbeaten at home, expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-1 Portsmouth

Leicester City vs Portsmouth betting tips

Tip-1: Leicester to win

Tip-2: Both sides to score (Both have netted in three of their last four meetings.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals (Ten of their last 11 matchups have had at least two goals.)

