Leicester City vs PSV Eindhoven prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 

Leicester City will return to European action this week when they take on PSV Eindhoven at the King Power Stadium on Thursday in the UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinals.

The Foxes breezed past Randers in the playoffs, winning 7-2 on aggregate. They then faced French side Stade Rennais in the last 16 of the competition, running out 3-2 aggregate winners.

Leicester have had mixed results of late and might not be able to secure European football next season via a league finish. They will now looking to channel their resources towards a strong Europa Conference League run.

PSV Eindhoven, meanwhile, faced Maccabi Tel Aviv in the playoffs, winning 2-1 on aggregate. They were then drawn against Kobenhavn in an explosive last 16 tie. The first leg ended 4-4, with the Dutch side having to come from behind to draw level thrice before winning the return leg 4-0.

Eindhoven are alive and well in three tournaments at the moment and will look to do all they can to lift silverware at the end of the season.

Leicester City vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head

Thursday's game will mark the very first meeting between the two teams. While the Foxes will lock horns with Dutch opposition for the first time, Eindhoven have had 34 meetings with English teams, picking up ten wins.

Leicester City Form Guide (All Competitions): D-W-L-L-W.

PSV Eindhoven Form Guide (All Competitions): D-W-W-W-D.

Leicester City vs PSV Eindhoven Team News

Leicester City

Jamie Vardy and Wilfred Ndidi are both injured and will not play this week, although the former is nearing a return. Ryan Bertrand and Nampalys Mendy are both unregistered for the competition and will be absent as well.

Luke Thomas sustained an injury during the international break and is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Jamie Vardy, Wilfred Ndidi, Danny Ward.

Doubtful: Luke Thomas.

Unavailable: Ryan Bertrand, Nampalys Mendy.

Suspended: None.

PSV Eindhoven

Ryan Thomas and Phillipp Mwene are both out with injuries and will not play this week, while Erick Gutierrez has been suspended.

Injured: Ryan Thomas, Phillipp Mwene.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Erick Gutierrez.

Unavailable: None.

Leicester City vs PSV Eindhoven Predicted XIs

Leicester City (4-2-3-1): Kasper Schmeichel; James Justin, Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Timothy Castagne; Youri Tielemans, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall; Marc Albrighton, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes; Kelechi Iheanacho.

PSV Eindhoven (4-2-3-1): Joel Drommel; Mauro Junior, Jordan Teze, Oliver Boscagli, Philipp Max; Joey Veerman, Ibrahim Sangare; Noni Madueke, Marco Gotze, Cody Gakpo; Eran Zahavi.

Leicester City vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Leicester have won just one of their last four games across competitions. They have, however, impressed on home turf of late, winning their last four on the bounce and going unbeaten in their last six.

PSV, meanwhile, are on a 13-game unbeaten streak across competitions. Their away form has been superb, as they are unbeaten on the road this year. Thursday's game should, therefore, end level.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-1 PSV Eindhoven.

