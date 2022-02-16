Leicester City vs Randers prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

European football returns this week and will see Leicester City host Randers at the King Power Stadium on Thursday in the playoff round of the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Leicester City began their European campaign this season in the UEFA Europa League. However, they failed to advance from their group with a 3-2 defeat to Italian outfit Napoli in their last group stage game, confirming their demotion to the Conference League.

The Foxes are currently struggling for form domestically and will be hoping for better luck on the European stage this week.

Randers began their UEFA Europa Conference League group stage run with four consecutive draws before picking up their only continental win of the campaign with a 2-1 victory over CFR Cluj. They were beaten 1-0 by group leaders AZ Alkmaar in their final game but had already done enough to advance to the playoff round.

The Danish outfit will return to competitive action this Thursday for the first time since mid-December and will be looking to kick off the second half of their season as strongly as possible.

Leicester City vs Randers Head-to-Head

The midweek clash will mark the very first meeting between Leicester City and Randers. The game is Randers' first match against English opposition while the Foxes have been paired once before with a Danish club, facing Copenhagen in the Champions League back in the 2016-17 season.

Leicester City Form Guide (All Competitions): D-L-L-D-L

Randers Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Leicester City vs Randers Team News

Leicester City

James Justin came off injured in the hosts' last outing and will join Jamie Vardy, Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans and Timothy Castagne on the injured list.

Nampalys Mendy and Ryan Bertrand have both been excluded from Leicester City's squad for the Conference League and are ineligible for selection.

Injured: Jamie Vardy, Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Timothy Castagne, James Justin

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Nampalys Mendy, Ryan Bertrand

Suspended: None

Randers

Joel Kabongo is out with an injury and will not play on Thursday.

Injured: Joel Kabongo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Leicester City vs Randers Predicted XI

Leicester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kasper Schmeichel; Ricardo Pereira, Jannik Vestergaard, Çağlar Söyüncü, Luke Thomas; Youri Tielemans, Wilfred Ndidi, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall; James Maddison, Patson Daka, Harvey Barnes

Randers Predicted XI (4-4-2): Patrik Carlgren; Mikkel Kallesoe, Simon Piesinger, Hugo Andersson, Bjorn Kopplin; Simon Tibbling, Frederik Lauenborg, Lasse Berg Johnsen, Vito Hammershöy-Mistrati; Alhaji Kamara, Stephen Odey

Leicester City vs Randers Prediction

Leicester City are on a five-game winless run in which they have lost three times and drawn twice, conceding 12 goals in that period. However, they are unbeaten at the King Power Stadium on the European stage this season and will be looking to maximize their home advantage.

Randers lost three of their last four games before the winter break and failed to score any goals in those three encounters. The home side should have enough to secure a win on Thursday.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-1 Randers

