Leicester City vs Rennes prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

European football returns this week and will see Leicester City host Rennes at the King Power Stadium on Thursday night in the last 16 of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Leicester City faced Randers in the playoff round of the continental tournament. They picked up a comfortable 4-1 win in the first leg on home turf. They then headed to Denmark for a tougher second leg clash but still came out on top, winning 3-1.

The Foxes have never won a major European title and will be looking to pick up the Europa Conference League trophy in its maiden season.

Rennes begin their Conference League knockout run this week as they secured automatic qualification to the last 16 after finishing top of their group. They enjoyed a comfortable group stage run, going unbeaten in all six games.

The French outfit last made it this far in a European tournament back in the 2018-19 season. They were beaten 4-3 on aggregate in the last 16 of the Europa League by eventual finalists Arsenal after squandering a 3-1 first-leg lead.

Leicester City vs Rennes Head-to-Head

Thursday's meeting will mark the first match between the two teams and will mark Leicester City's very first European encounter with a French opposition.

Rennes have lost all three of their games in England and will be hoping to end that run this week.

Leicester City Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Rennes Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Leicester City vs Rennes Team News

Leicester City

The Foxes will be without the services of Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans and Timothy Castagne on Thursday as the trio are all injured. Nampalys Mendy and Ryan Bertrand are unregistered for the competition and will be absent as well.

Ricardo Pereira, James Maddison and James Justin are recovering from injuries and are doubts for the game.

Injured: Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Timothy Castagne

Doubtful: Ricardo Pereira, James Maddison, James Justin

Unavailable: Nampalys Mendy, Ryan Bertrand

Suspended: None

Rennes

Loic Bade, Kamal-Deen Sulemana, Lesley Ugochukwu, Romain Salin and Jeremy Gelin are all injured and are not expected to play on Thursday.

Injured: Loic Bade, Kamal-Deen Sulemana, Lesley Ugochukwu, Romain Salin, Jeremy Gelin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Leicester City vs Rennes Predicted XI

Leicester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kasper Schmeichel; Marc Albrighton, Jannik Vestergaard, Çağlar Söyüncü, Luke Thomas; Youri Tielemans, Wilfred Ndidi, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall; Ademola Lookman, Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes

Rennes Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alfred Gomis; Hamari Traore, Warmed Omari, Nayef Aguerd, Birger Meling; Benjamin Bourigeaud, Jonas Martin, Baptiste Santamaria, Martin Terrier; Sehrou Guirassy, Gaetan Laborde

Leicester City vs Rennes Prediction

Leicester City seem to have hit a good patch of late, winning their last three games and losing just one of their last six across all competitions.

Rennes are also on a three-game winning streak, scoring 10 goals in that period. The visitors have, however, lost five of their last six games on the road and could therefore see defeat on Thursday.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-1 Rennes

Edited by Peter P