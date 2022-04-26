Leicester City vs Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Leicester City are set to play Roma at the King Power Stadium on Thursday in the first leg of the semi-final of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Leicester City come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa in the English Premier League. Leicester City boasted the lion's share of possession but only managed to register two shots on target, compared to Aston Villa's three.

Roma, on the other hand, lost 3-1 to Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan in Serie A. Goals from Dutch right-back Denzel Dumfries, Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic and Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez secured the win for Inter Milan. Armenian attacker Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored the consolation goal for Roma.

Leicester City vs Roma Head-to-Head

This is the first time Leicester City are going to face Roma in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Leicester City form guide in the English Premier League: D-D-L-W-D

Roma form guide in Serie A: L-D-W-W-W

Leicester City vs Roma Team News

Leicester City

Leicester City will be without Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and experienced left-back Ryan Bertrand. There are doubts over the availability of veteran Northern Irish centre-back Jonny Evans, Welsh goalkeeper Danny Ward and French midfielder Boubakary Soumare. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Brendan Rodgers is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Ryan Bertrand, Wilfred Ndidi

Doubtful: Boubakary Soumare, Danny Ward, Jonny Evans

Suspended: None

Roma

Meanwhile, Roma manager Jose Mourinho could be without Italy internationals Nicolo Zaniolo and Bryan Cristante.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Bryan Cristante, Nicolo Zaniolo

Suspended: None

Leicester City vs Roma Predicted XI

Leicester City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kasper Schmeichel, Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, Ricardo Pereira, Youri Tielemans, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Timothy Castagne, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Jamie Vardy

Roma Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio, Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Jordan Veretout, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Matias Vina, Sergio Oliveira, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Tammy Abraham

Leicester City vs Roma Prediction

Leicester City have been an extremely inconsistent outfit this season, and manager Brendan Rodgers has come under pressure. However, winning an European title certainly has the potential to turn Leicester City's overall season into a fairly positive one.

Roma, like Leicester City, have been inconsistent too. Jose Mourinho's dramatics have often taken precedence, but it cannot be denied that striker Tammy Abrahami is flourishing under his guidance.

A close match is on the cards, and a draw seems to be an ideal result.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-1 Roma

