The King Power Stadium will host a top-of-the table Group G clash in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday evening, when Leicester City host SC Braga.

Both these teams have beaten AEK Athens and Zorya Luhansk in their first two matches, and are setting pretty at the top of the group with maximum points after the first two matches.

Leicester are in excellent form, and are fresh off an excellent win over Leeds United at Elland Road. Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes were particularly impressive in that game for Leicester City, as they won 4-1, to follow up a 1-0 win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium the previous weekend.

Leicester City 🤝 winning in the rain pic.twitter.com/jvCGUhDHey — Leicester City (@LCFC) November 2, 2020

Braga's domestic form has been sensational as well. Carlos Carvalhal's team has now won five games on the bounce in all competitions, and are primed to challenge Leicester City in this game.

Carvalhal has had stints in English football before, with the likes of Swansea City and Sheffield Wednesday, so he is certain to have a few tricks up his sleeve for this game against Leicester City.

Leicester City vs SC Braga Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting ever between Leicester City and SC Braga.

Advertisement

Leicester City form guide: W-W-W-W-L

SC Braga form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Leicester City vs SC Braga Team News

Leicester City's current run of excellent form has come without a few key players, who will not play this game either. Wilfred Ndidi, Caglar Soyuncu, Ricardo Pereira and Daniel Amartey are all injured and ruled out of this game.

Rodgers is also likely to make a few changes from the Premier League game against Leeds, just to continue keeping his players fit and fresh.

Injured: Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu, Daniel Amartey, Wilfred Ndidi

Suspended: None

For Carvalhal and Braga, there are no known injury concerns to deal with at the moment.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Leicester City vs SC Braga Predicted XI

Leicester City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kasper Schmeichel; Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Christian Fuchs; Timothy Castagne, Youri Tielemans, Nampalys Mendy, James Justin; James Maddison, Dennis Praet, Kelechi Iheanacho

SC Braga predicted XI (4-3-3): Matheus; Ricardo Esgaio, David Carmo, Bruno Viana, Nuno Sequeira; Andre Castro, Al Musrati, Fransergio; Nicolas Gaitan, Paulinho, Abel Ruiz

Leicester City vs SC Braga Prediction

Although Leicester City have been generally excellent this season, their home form has been a bit patchy, as exemplified by the 3-0 Premier League loss to West Ham United at the King Power.

However, with Jamie Vardy seeming to be in red-hot form, we are going for a narrow Leicester City win in this game.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-1 SC Braga