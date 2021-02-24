Leicester City vs Slavia Prague prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

After a goalless first leg last Thursday, Leicester City host Slavia Prague at the King Power Stadium in the second leg of their Europa League tie.

Despite playing a full-strength side in Prague last week, Leicester put on an underwhelming display. They may even consider themselves lucky to be bringing the tie back to England with the scores level.

However, they did win in the Premier League after that, beating Aston Villa 2-1 at Villa Park on Sunday. James Maddison and Harvey Barnes scored for the Foxes in that game, as they kept their grip on third place in the Premier League.

Slavia did not win their league game at the weekend, managing a 1-1 draw against FK Teplice.

That meant their lead at the top of the league was reduced to eight points, with rivals Sparta Prague winning their encounter to keep the pressure on.

Leicester City vs Slavia Prague Head-to-Head

Last week's first leg was the first competitive game played between Slavia Prague and Leicester City.

Leicester City form guide: W-D-W-W-D

Slavia Prague form guide: D-D-W-D-W

Leicester City vs Slavia Prague Team News

Leicester City

James Justin is out for the rest of the season. Timothy Castagne only came back from injury in the game against Aston Villa, so he might be rested in favor of Ricardo Pereira. Kelechi Iheanacho is suspended.

Rodgers is sure to start a reasonably strong side in this game, with Leicester harboring ambitions of making it far in Europea this season.

Injured: James Justin, Wesley Fofana

Suspended: Kelechi Iheanacho

Slavia Prague

The Czech league leaders will be without midfielder Tomas Holes, who injured himself during the first leg in Prague last week.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Leicester City vs Slavia Prague Predicted XIs

Leicester City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kasper Schmeichel; Ricardo Pereira, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, Luke Thomas; Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans; Marc Albrighton, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes; Jamie Vardy

Slavia Prague Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ondrej Kolar; Alexander Bah, Ondrej Kudela, Simon Deli, Oscar Dorley; Jakub Hromada, Lukas Provod; Abdallah Sima, Nicolae Stanciu, Peter Olayinka; Jan Kuchta

Leicester City vs Slavia Prague Prediction

Leicester are still favorites to win this second leg and progress in the tie, despite their uncertain performance in the first leg.

We are predicting a comfortable win for the Foxes in this game.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-0 Slavia Prague