Leicester City vs Southampton prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2020-21

Leicester City are set to play Southampton at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday for the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Leicester City come into this game on the back of a 3-2 loss to David Moyes' West Ham United last Sunday at the London Stadium. A first-half brace from in-form forward Jesse Lingard and a second-half goal from forward Jarrod Bowen ensured victory for West Ham United. A second-half brace from Nigerian attacker Kelechi Iheanacho proved to be a mere consolation for Leicester City.

Southampton, on the other hand, lost 3-0 to Sam Allardyce's West Bromwich Albion last Monday at the Hawthorns. Goals from Brazilian forward Matheus Pereira, Scotland international Matt Phillips and attacker Callum Robinson secured the win for West Bromwich Albion.

Leicester City vs Southampton Head-to-Head

In 19 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Leicester City have won eight games, lost seven and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the English Premier League, with Leicester City beating Southampton 2-0. Goals from England internationals James Maddison and Harvey Barnes sealed the deal for Leicester City.

Leicester City form guide in the English Premier League: L-L-W-W-D

Southampton form guide in the English Premier League: L-W-L-L-W

Leicester City vs Southampton Team News

Leicester City

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers will be unable to call upon the services of versatile defender James Justin and winger Harvey Barnes. There are doubts over the availability of Turkey internationals Cengiz Under and Caglar Soyuncu, as well as veteran centre-back Wes Morgan.

Attacking midfielder James Maddison, Spanish forward Ayoze Perez and midfielder Hamza Choudhury all missed the West Ham United game due to disciplinary matters and it remains to be seen whether they feature here.

Injured: James Justin, Harvey Barnes

Doubtful: Caglar Soyuncu, Cengiz Under, Wes Morgan, Hamza Choudhury, Ayoze Perez, James Maddison

Suspended: None

Southampton

Meanwhile, Southampton will be without young midfielder Will Smallbone, Republic of Ireland international Michael Obafemi and Spanish midfielder Oriol Romeu, who are all nursing injuries. Japan international Takumi Minamino is ineligible to feature in the FA Cup, having already represented Liverpool in the competition this season.

Injured: Oriol Romeu, Will Smallbone, Michael Obafemi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Takumi Minamino

Leicester City vs Southampton Predicted XI

Leicester City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Kasper Schmeichel, Daniel Amartey, Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana, Ricardo Pereira, Youri Tielemans, Wilfred Ndidi, Dennis Praet, Timothy Castagne, Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy

Southampton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Fraser Forster, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand, Moussa Djenepo, James Ward-Prowse, Ibrahima Diallo, Stuart Armstrong, Danny Ings, Che Adams

Leicester City vs Southampton Prediction

Leicester City are 3rd in the Premier League table, seven points behind 2nd-placed Manchester United. The Foxes have lost their last two league games, and manager Brendan Rodgers will be wary after last season's disappointing collapse, with the club missing out on Champions League football after a poor run of form towards the end of the season.

Southampton, on the other hand, will focus on the FA Cup. Ralph Hasenhuttl's side are 14th in the league table, and a small squad has meant that the Saints have struggled due to injuries. The loss to West Bromwich Albion has increased pressure on Hasenhuttl, and he will be keen to make an impression the FA Cup.

Given Southampton's struggles, Leicester City should edge past them.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-0 Southampton

