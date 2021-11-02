Leicester City vs Spartak Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Leicester City are set to play Spartak Moscow at the King Power Stadium on Thursday in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.

Leicester City come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in the English Premier League. First-half goals from Brazilian centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes and young midfielder Emile Smith Rowe ensured victory for Arsenal.

Spartak Moscow, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Rostov in the Russian Premier League. A goal from young midfielder Ruslan Litvinov for Spartak Moscow was cancelled out by a goal from midfielder Danil Glebov for Rostov.

Leicester City vs Spartak Moscow Head-to-Head

Leicester City and Spartak Moscow have played each other once before. It was a few days ago in the Europa League.

Leicester City beat Spartak Moscow 4-3. All four goals for Leicester City were scored by Zambian striker Patson Daka. A brace from forward Aleksandr Sobolev and a goal from Sweden international Jordan Larsson proved to be mere consolation for Spartak Moscow.

Leicester City form guide in the English Premier League: L-W-W-D-D

Spartak Moscow form guide in the Russian Premier League: D-L-D-W-W

Leicester City vs Spartak Moscow Team News

Leicester City

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers will be unable to call upon the services of versatile defender James Justin, French centre-back Wesley Fofana, experienced winger Marc Albrighton and Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi. There are doubts over the availability of Portuguese right-back Ricardo Pereira, Spanish forward Ayoze Perez and Senegal international Nampalys Mendy.

Injured: Wesley Fofana, James Justin, Marc Albrighton, Wilfred Ndidi

Doubtful: Ayoze Perez, Ricardo Pereira, Nampalys Mendy

Suspended: None

Spartak Moscow

Meanwhile, Spartak Moscow will be without midfielder Nail Umyarov and centre-back Pavel Maslov. There are doubts over the availability of Argentine forward Ezequiel Ponce and attacker Georgi Melkadze. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Rui Vitoria is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Nail Umyarov, Pavel Maslov

Doubtful: Georgi Melkadze, Ezequiel Ponce

Suspended: None

Leicester City vs Spartak Moscow Predicted XI

Leicester City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Kasper Schmeichel, Jannik Vestergaard, Daniel Amartey, Caglar Soyuncu, Timothy Castagne, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Boubakary Soumare, Ryan Bertrand, Ademola Lookman, Kelechi Iheanacho, Patson Daka

Spartak Moscow Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Aleksandr Selikhov, Nikolai Rasskazov, Samuel Gigot, Georgi Dzhikiya, Victor Moses, Mikhail Ignatov, Roman Zobnin, Ayrton Lucas, Jordan Larsson, Quincy Promes, Aleksandr Lomovitsky

Leicester City vs Spartak Moscow Prediction

Leicester City find themselves 11th in the English Premier League. The Foxes have regularly been in contention for Champions League spots in recent seasons, and will not be happy with their league position. Their continental performances have not been spectacular either; they are 3rd in their group.

Spartak Moscow, on the other hand, are 9th in the Russian Premier League. They have some talented players like Jordan Larsson, while the experience of Victor Moses and Quincy Promes should come handy as well.

Leicester City should win here.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-0 Spartak Moscow

Edited by Abhinav Anand