Leicester City vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | October 24, 2023

Leicester City continue their quest for an immediate return to the Premier League when they host Sunderland in round 13 of the Championship on Tuesday (October 24).

Leicester continue to pull clear atop the Championship table with a 3-1 win over Swansea City on Saturday. Enzo Maresca’s men have won four games on the bounce since a a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in the EFL Cup on September 27.

With 33 points from 12 matches, the Foxes have a five-point cushion over second-placed Ipswich Town.

Sunderland, meanwhile, failed to arrest their slump in form last time out, as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium. That followed a heavy 4-0 defeat to Middlesbrough on October 7, which snapped their two-game winning streak.

Despite their recent struggles, Sunderland are sixth in the Championship.

Leicester City vs Sunderland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leicester have 35 wins from their last 88 meetings with Sunderland, who have won 31.

Leicester have won their last seven league games, scoring 19 goals and keeping four clean sheets, since a 1-0 loss to Hull City on September 2.

The Black Cats have lost just once in five away games, winning thrice, since August.

Leicester City vs Sunderland Prediction

Leicester are firing on all cylinders and will back themselves against a Sunderland side who have run out of steam recently. Given the contrasting form between the two sides, expect the Foxes to come out on top at home

Prediction: Leicester 3-1 Sunderland

Leicester City vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leicester to win

Tip 2: More than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of Leicester’s last five games.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in four of Sunderland’s last five outings.)