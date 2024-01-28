Leicester City vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 30th 2024

Leicester City will host Swansea City at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a strong season and are among the favorites to secure promotion to the Premier League. They played out a 1-1 draw against second-placed Ipswich Town in their last league outing and then returned to winning ways on Saturday with a clinical 3-0 victory over Birmingham City in the FA Cup.

Leicester City sit atop the Championship standings with 66 points from 28 matches and will be looking to add to that tally come Tuesday.

Swansea City, meanwhile, have endured an overall disappointing campaign with new boss Luke Williams struggling to steady the ship. They were beaten 3-1 by in-form Southampton in their last Championship outing before suffering a 5-0 demolition at the hands of Bournemouth in the FA Cup earlier in the week.

The Swans sit 16th in the league table with 33 points picked up so far. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get back to winning ways this week.

Leicester City vs Swansea City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 40 meetings between Leicester and Swansea. The hosts have won 20 of those games while the visitors have won 11 times. There have been nine draws between the two teams.

The Foxes are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

The home side are the highest-scoring team in the English second tier this season with a goal tally of 56.

Six of the Swans' 11 league defeats this season have come on the road.

Leicester City vs Swansea City Prediction

Leicester's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings and they will be looking to kick on from that this week. They have won six of their last seven games at the King Power Stadium and will fancy their chances ahead of Tuesday's match.

Swansea are on a run of consecutive defeats and have won just two of their last seven games across all competitions. They are without a win in their last five games on the road and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Leicester City 3-1 Swansea City

Leicester City vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leicester City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)