Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th December

Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily hit by the recent Covid-19 outbreak as they prepare to clash at the King Power Stadium on Thursday.

Tottenham Hotspur have reopened their training facilities after the recent shutdown caused by the latest hike in Covid-19 cases at the club. But it remains to be seen how many players will be available for Antonio Conte to choose from as they lock horns with the Foxes on Thursday.

Spurs have had to postpone two games against Brighton & Hove Albion and Rennes in the Premier League and the Europa Conference League respectively. The Lilywhites were starting to get some wind in their sails under Conte, who is yet to be beaten in the Premier League since taking over in November.

Tottenham Hotspur are seventh in the Premier League table with 25 points from 14 games. The Foxes are right behind them with 22 points in 16. Conte's men can move to fifth with a win here but we'll have to wait and see if they can field enough quality personnel to pocket all three points.

Leicester City, meanwhile, thrashed Newcastle United 4-0 at the weekend. James Maddison and Youri Tielemans oozed quality and were in great form. Brendan Rodgers' side have been heavily hit by Covid-19 as well. As many as seven first-team players are set to be unavailable or Thursday's game against Spurs.

That is in addition to the other injury problems they already have. This contest is going to feel a little strange as both teams will be forced to field makeshift starting XIs if it does go ahead on Thursday.

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In the last ten meetings between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur, the latter has won six matches. Leicester City have won just three.

In the 2020-21 season, Leicester City won 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before losing 4-2 at home in the reverse fixture.

Leicester City have lost just one of their last eight Premier League games played in midweek. They have won their last two league games played on a Thursday.

Spurs have lost five of their last eight away midweek games.

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Leicester City had to play against Newcastle United without a number of key players. Yet, they produced one of their best performances this season. Tottenham Hotspur have been laid bare after the recent Covid-19 outbreak. Under normal circumstances, it would be difficult to separate the two sides.

However, it looks like the Foxes will be in much better shape to walk away with three points on Thursday.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leicester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 1.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

