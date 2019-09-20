Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Match preview and prediction | Premier League 2019/20

Tony Akatugba FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 19 // 20 Sep 2019, 15:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tottenham Hotspur last time out

The designated third-best side in England, Tottenham Hotspur, face a tricky test this weekend as they travel away to face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Mauricio Pochettino's men seem to be on the cusp of something special, as they routed Crystal Palace 4-0 last time out. They were however given something to think about midweek as they let a 2 goal lead slip against Olympiacos in the Champions League.

Leicester City, on the other hand, are the team expected to break into the top 6 this season, but they were given a reality check last weekend as Manchester United beat them 1-0 with a squad weakened by injuries to key players.

This will be Pochettino's 250th match as a PL manager, and he would want to end the tie in a celebratory mood. However, Spurs have failed to win in their previous 8 Premier League away games, and Brendan Rodgers has won 5 of his last games against Spurs. This could potentially be a banana peel experience for Pochettino and his men.

Venue and kickoff information

Venue: King Power Stadium

Date: 21 September 2019

Kickoff: 12:30 BST

Match officials

Referee: Paul Tierney

Assistants: Scott Ledger & Matthew Wilkes

Advertisement

Fourth official: Robert Jones

VAR: Chris Kavanagh

Assistant VAR: Andy Halliday

Head to head

The sides have met 113 times, with Spurs having the lion's share of victories with 56, in contrast to Leicester's 35 triumphs. Spurs have also won 4 of their last 5 PL games against The Foxes, including the previous 3 encounters.

It's also interesting to note that Leicester has scored a whopping 44 PL goals against Spurs, more than any other side.

Form guide

Leicester City: DDWDWL

Tottenham Hotspur: WDLDWD

Did you know?

Jamie Vardy has scored in his last three Premier League encounters against Spurs.

Harry Kane has scored more goals against the Foxes than any other side, with 13 goals in 12 matches to date.

Spurs could win back to back Premier League matches for the first time since April 2019.

Betting odds

Leicester win: 2.88

Tottenham win: 2.41

Draw: 3.48

BTTS: 1.62 (Y), 2.17 (N)

Bookmaker: Betway

Prediction

This is a traditionally high scoring encounter, and it would be perilous to write off Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. It will be an entertaining afternoon in the East Midlands, as both teams are likely to cancel each other out.

Final score: Leicester City 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Also check out: Premier League Table La Liga Table Champions League Schedule