Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Match preview and prediction | Premier League 2019/20
The designated third-best side in England, Tottenham Hotspur, face a tricky test this weekend as they travel away to face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.
Mauricio Pochettino's men seem to be on the cusp of something special, as they routed Crystal Palace 4-0 last time out. They were however given something to think about midweek as they let a 2 goal lead slip against Olympiacos in the Champions League.
Leicester City, on the other hand, are the team expected to break into the top 6 this season, but they were given a reality check last weekend as Manchester United beat them 1-0 with a squad weakened by injuries to key players.
This will be Pochettino's 250th match as a PL manager, and he would want to end the tie in a celebratory mood. However, Spurs have failed to win in their previous 8 Premier League away games, and Brendan Rodgers has won 5 of his last games against Spurs. This could potentially be a banana peel experience for Pochettino and his men.
Venue and kickoff information
Venue: King Power Stadium
Date: 21 September 2019
Kickoff: 12:30 BST
Match officials
Referee: Paul Tierney
Assistants: Scott Ledger & Matthew Wilkes
Fourth official: Robert Jones
VAR: Chris Kavanagh
Assistant VAR: Andy Halliday
Head to head
The sides have met 113 times, with Spurs having the lion's share of victories with 56, in contrast to Leicester's 35 triumphs. Spurs have also won 4 of their last 5 PL games against The Foxes, including the previous 3 encounters.
It's also interesting to note that Leicester has scored a whopping 44 PL goals against Spurs, more than any other side.
Form guide
Leicester City: DDWDWL
Tottenham Hotspur: WDLDWD
Did you know?
Jamie Vardy has scored in his last three Premier League encounters against Spurs.
Harry Kane has scored more goals against the Foxes than any other side, with 13 goals in 12 matches to date.
Spurs could win back to back Premier League matches for the first time since April 2019.
Betting odds
Leicester win: 2.88
Tottenham win: 2.41
Draw: 3.48
BTTS: 1.62 (Y), 2.17 (N)
Bookmaker: Betway
Prediction
This is a traditionally high scoring encounter, and it would be perilous to write off Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. It will be an entertaining afternoon in the East Midlands, as both teams are likely to cancel each other out.
Final score: Leicester City 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur
