Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Where to watch | Premier League 2019/20

Mauricio Pochettino's 250th Premier League encounter will be away at the East Midlands, as Tottenham Hotspur is hosted by Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. Spurs would be hoping to make it two consecutive victories for the first time since April 2019.

The Lilywhites may be touted as the third-best team around but Brendan Rodgers and his charges are no slouches either. Leicester City is the dark horse tipped to break into the formidable gated community that is the Premier League top 6.

That will be a tall order, and they were brought back down to earth last time out by a Manchester United team weakened by injuries and poor form. However, the fact that they were widely tipped to win away at Old Trafford speaks a lot about the pedigree of this Leicester City side.

The Lilywhites are winless in their last 8 Premier League travels, and they will be desperately looking to break that unflattering streak. Also worthy of note is the fact that Harry Kane has a sumptuous scoring record against the Foxes, with 13 goals in 12 games representing his best tally against any side.

The Foxes have also scored a whopping 44 goals against Spurs, with Jamie Vardy finding the back of the net in his last 3 encounters against the Lilywhites.

Brendan Rodgers has been impressive so far as Leicester boss, with only Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester City picking up more points than the Foxes since he took over the reins at the club. He also has an impressive record against Spurs, as he has won 5 of his last 5 matches as a manager against Tottenham.

Where to watch and kickoff information

USA: NBC SN, Universo

India: Hotstar, StarSports

Nigeria: SuperSports

Kickoff: 12:30 pm (BST)

Date: September 21, 2019