Leicester City vs Villarreal prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Leicester City are set to play Villarreal at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday in a friendly game.

Leicester City come into this game on the back of a 3-3 draw against Queens Park Rangers in a friendly game a few days ago. Goals from experienced striker Charlie Austin, French centre-back Yoann Barbet and defender Rob Dickie for Queens Park Rangers were cancelled out by goals from young midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Zambian striker Patson Daka and Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho for Leicester City.

Villarreal, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Marseille yesterday in a friendly game. An own goal from young attacker Fer Nino and a goal from experienced French forward Dimitri Payet ensured victory for Marseille. Spanish left-back Alberto Moreno scored the consolation goal for Villarreal, who had Argentine defender Juan Foyth sent off in the second-half.

Leicester City vs Villarreal Head-to-Head

There are no recent head-to-head encounters between Leicester City and Villarreal.

Leicester City vs Villarreal Team News

Leicester City

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers will be unable to call upon the services of defender James Justin, Belgian full-back Timothy Castagne, Senegalese midfielder Nampalys Mendy and experienced centre-back Jonny Evans. There are doubts over the availability of midfielder James Maddison.

Injured: Timothy Castagne, Nampalys Mendy, James Justin, Jonny Evans

Doubtful: James Maddison

Suspended: None

Villarreal

Meanwhile, Villarreal could be without Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze, while centre-back Pau Torres is part of the Spain squad at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Unai Emery is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Samuel Chukwueze

Suspended: None

Not available: Pau Torres

Leicester City vs Villarreal Predicted XI

Leicester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Eldin Jakupovic, Marc Albrighton, Caglar Soyuncu, Filip Benkovic, Luke Thomas, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Daniel Amartey, Boubakary Soumare, Rachid Ghezzal, Patson Daka, Kelechi Iheanacho

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Asenjo, Ruben Pena, Raul Albiol, Jorge Cuenca, Alberto Moreno, Manu Trigueros, Manu Morlanes, Alfonso Pedraza, Javi Ontiveros, Fer Nino, Yeremi Pino

Leicester City vs Villarreal Prediction

Leicester City's recruitment has been highly impressive in recent years, and this summer it is no different. Zambian striker Patson Daka and French midfielder Boubakary Soumare are two excellent young players, while left-back Ryan Bertrand, who joined on a free transfer, is a proven Premier League player.

Villarreal, on the other hand, have been able to keep hold of star centre-back Pau Torres so far, with the 24-year old linked with Real Madrid and Manchester United. They have signed Algerian centre-back Aissa Mandi and Senegalese attacker Boulaye Dia so far.

A draw seems to be an ideal result.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-1 Villarreal

