Leicester City vs West Bromwich Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Leicester City are set to play host to West Bromwich Albion on Thursday at the King Power Stadium for their latest English Premier League fixture.

Leicester City come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton on Sunday in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. A second-half goal from in-form Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho secured the win for Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City.

West Bromwich Albion, on the other hand, beat Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton 3-0 last Monday in the English Premier League. Goals from Brazilian forward Matheus Pereira, Scotland international Matt Phillips and attacker Callum Robinson ensured victory for Sam Allardyce's West Bromwich Albion.

Leicester City vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head

In 16 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. West Bromwich Albion have won six games, lost seven and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the English Premier League, with Leicester City beating West Bromwich Albion 3-0. A second-half brace from experienced striker Jamie Vardy and a goal from Belgian full-back Timothy Castagne sealed the deal for Leicester City.

Leicester City form guide in the English Premier League: L-L-W-W-D

West Bromwich Albion form guide in the English Premier League: W-W-L-D-L

Leicester City vs West Bromwich Albion Team News

Leicester City

Leicester City will be without versatile defender James Justin and winger Harvey Barnes, while there are doubts over the availability of experienced centre-back Wes Morgan. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Brendan Rodgers is expected to have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Injured: James Justin, Harvey Barnes

Doubtful: Wes Morgan

Suspended: None

West Bromwich Albion

Meanwhile, West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce will be unable to call upon the services of former Chelsea defender and Serbia international Branislav Ivanovic, who is out with an injury.

Injured: Branislav Ivanovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Leicester City vs West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI

Leicester City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Kasper Schmeichel, Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, Timothy Castagne, James Maddison, Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy

Ten goals in his last seven games.



West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Sam Johnstone, Darnell Furlong, Dara O'Shea, Semi Ajayi, Conor Townsend, Matt Phillips, Okay Yokuslu, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Callum Robinson, Matheus Pereira, Mbaye Diagne

Leicester City vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Leicester City are currently 3rd in the English Premier League, but have lost their last two league games. With the current uncertainty around with the creation of the European Super League, the Foxes have a good chance of playing in the Champions League next season but will have to ensure that they don't falter.

West Bromwich Albion, on the other hand, are 19th in the league table. They are nine points behind 17th-placed Burnley, who have played a game more. The Baggies have won their last two league games, and if they do survive manager it will count as one of Sam Allardyce's biggest achievements in football.

Leicester City should be able to triumph here.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-1 West Bromwich Albion

