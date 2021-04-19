The biggest league in the world, the English Premier League continues to surprise on a weekly basis.

Some of the best players in the world ply their trade in the top tier of England, and Premier League clubs have established their dominance in Europe as well, with Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal all in the semi-finals of European cup competitions.

However, certain players tend to get slightly overrated. Some top-class performances tend to increase their value dramatically, and while there is no questioning their talent, fans and pundits often tend to hype them beyond a certain level.

We look at the 5 most overrated players in the Premier League.

#5 Adama Traore (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Adama Traore has been utilised as a winger and a wing-back at Wolves

There is no denying Adama Traore's talent, but he remains a frustratingly inconsistent player for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

A physically strong player blessed with blistering pace, Traore has been a constant feature for Wolverhampton Wanderers since his debut. He joined the club from Middlesbrough in 2018 for a fee of £18 million, and has been utilized as a winger and as a wing-back by manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

The Spain international was linked with clubs like Liverpool and Barcelona after some good performances last season, but those rumors have died down. This season, the 25-year old has played 31 Premier League games, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

#4 Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa)

Tyrone Mings in Aston Villa colours

Tyrone Mings played an important role in Aston Villa's promotion to the Premier League, but questions have been raised about his performances this season.

The centre-back initially joined Aston Villa on loan in the Championship, with the club signing the 28-year old on a permanent deal from Bournemouth for a fee of £20 million after their promotion. Mings did not have the best of luck with injuries at Bournemouth, but was seen as an ideal addition to the Aston Villa backline.

Aston Villa is disgusted by the appalling racist abuse directed towards Tyrone Mings.



Mings' centre-back partner Ezri Konsa has been applauded for his performances this season. However, Mings has not enjoyed the best of seasons, and the England international will need to be more consistent.

