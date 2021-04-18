5 most successful players in club football history

All footballers dream of winning titles. Only a select few are able to do so, and winning even one trophy is an achievement not many can boast of.

However, there are certain players who have enjoyed stellar careers at the very top, playing for some of the best managers in the world on some of the best sides. These players have an incredible trophy cabinet and have established their legacy as some of the greatest players to have played the game.

While winning trophies is not the only goal of playing football, these players have managed to win at a phenomenal rate.

We look at the:

Most successful players in football history

Note: Cristiano Ronaldo just missed out with 33 trophies

#5 Vitor Baia - 34 trophies

Vitor Baia (right) enjoyed a phenomenal spell with Porto

The most decorated goalkeeper in football, Vitor Baia spent most of his playing career representing Porto.

A product of the Porto academy, Baia made his debut for the first team in 1988. He would make 315 appearances in all competitions for the club during his first spell at the club, joining Barcelona in 1996. However, Baia endured a difficult second season at the club, returning to Porto in 1999. Here he would spend the rest of his playing career making 210 appearances in all competitions during his second spell.

Baia won 10 Primeira Liga titles as well as a Champions League trophy with Porto, and also won La Liga once with Barcelona. The Portugal international retired in 2007.

#4 Gerard Pique and Sir Kenny Dalglish - 35 trophies

Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique before a Barcelona game

One of the best centre-backs in the world during his prime, Gerard Pique continues to be an important player for Barcelona.

Pique rejoined Barcelona from Manchester United in 2008 for a fee of £4.5 million. The Spain international immediately established himself as a crucial member of the Barcelona backline, impressing with his passing, aerial ability and technical qualities.

The 34-year old has made 559 appearances in all competitions for the club. He has won eight La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies, as well as a Premier League title and a Champions League trophy with Manchester United.

Sir Kenny Dalglish

Sir Kenny Dalglish played for Celtic and Liverpool

Meanwhile, Sir Kenny Dalglish spent his playing career representing only two clubs.

Dalglish made his name at Celtic, a prolific striker whose performances helped Celtic win four Scottish league titles. The Scotland international made 338 appearances in all competitions for Celtic, scoring 173 goals and joined Liverpool in 1977.

Here Dalglish became one of the best forwards in the world. He enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at the club, with his goals establishing him as a firm fan favorite. He made 515 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 172 goals and winning six English league titles. He retired in 1990, and twice became Liverpool manager.

