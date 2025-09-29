Leicester City vs Wrexham Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30th 2025

Leicester City will invite Wrexham to King Power Stadium in the EFL Championship on Tuesday. Leicester have three wins from seven league games, one more than the visitors, and have a four-point lead over them in the standings.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions. They played a third consecutive draw last week as they were held to a 1-1 stalemate by West Bromwich Albion. An own goal from Nat Phillips in stoppage time helped them level the score.

The Red Dragons head into the match on a three-game unbeaten streak. They met Derby County in their previous league outing and played out a 1-1 draw. Lewis O'Brien gave them the lead in the 59th minute, and Ben Brereton Díaz equalized for Derby in the 72nd minute.

Leicester City vs Wrexham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams, and they have met eight times in all competitions. The Foxes have the upper hand in the head-to-head record, with four wins. Three games have ended in draws, and the visitors have just one win to their name.

Seven of the eight meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

They last met in the League Division Two in 1982, and that match ended in a goalless draw.

Wrexham have conceded 13 goals in seven league games, with only 18th-placed Hull City conceding more (14).

Leicester City are unbeaten at home in the Championship this season, winning two of the three games while keeping two clean sheets.

The hosts have kept three clean sheets in their last five league games.

The visitors have won their last three away games in all competitions, scoring eight goals.

Leicester City vs Wrexham Prediction

The Foxes are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, though their three games in September have ended in draws. They are unbeaten at home in this fixture, keeping two clean sheets in three games.

Harry Souttar remains sidelined with an injury, while Aaron Ramsey will serve a suspension here. Jeremy Monga picked up a knock last week and faces a late fitness test.

The visitors have enjoyed a good run of form recently, winning four of their last six games, though two of these wins were registered in the Carabao Cup. They have conceded two goals apiece in two of their three Championship away games this season.

Aaron James faces a significant spell on the sidelines, while Andy Cannon, Jay Rodríguez, and George Thomason continue to be sidelined with their respective injuries.

Considering the current form of the two teams, we back them to play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-1 Wrexham

Leicester City vs Wrexham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

