Leicester City Women vs Chelsea Women Prediction and Betting Tips | March 3rd 2024

Leicester City Women will welcome defending champions Chelsea Women to the King Power Stadium for a Women's Super League matchday 15 fixture on Sunday.

The hosts will be looking to build on their comfortable 5-2 home win over Bristol City a fortnight ago. They went behind to Ffion Morgan's 20th-minute strike but quickly rallied through Yuka Momiki and Saori Takarada to take a lead into the break. Janice Cayman, Jutta Rantala and Denny Draper all scored second-half goals to complete the rout.

Chelsea, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Manchester City in a top-of-the-table clash. Khadija Shaw's 14th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Despite the defeat, the Blues remain at the summit of the standings, having garnered 34 points from 14 games. They are joint-level with Manchester City. Leicester City are seventh with 16 points to their name.

Leicester City Women vs Chelsea Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the seventh meeting between the two sides. Chelsea won all the previous six by an aggregate scoreline of 37-2.

Their most recent clash came in November 2023 when Chelsea claimed a 5-2 home win.

Each of the last five head-to-head games have produced at least six goals.

Leicester City have won four of their last five games in all competitions.

Chelsea's last six competitive games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Chelsea's defeat to Manchester City ended their 10-game winning run in all competitions.

Leicester City Women vs Chelsea Women Prediction

Leicester City have been one of the surprise packages of the season and are currently on their best run of the campaign. Their sole defeat in their last five games came at the hands of Manchester City, highlighting the Foxes' improvement in recent weeks.

Chelsea's title defense hit a minor snag last time out but the defending champions are still on course for a fifth consecutive league crown. The Blues are heavily favored to claim maximum points here and are unlikely to lose a second successive game.

We are backing the Kingsmeadow outfit to claim a comfortable victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Leicester City Women 0-5 Chelsea Women

Leicester City Women vs Chelsea Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Chelsea Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Chelsea to win by 2+ goals

