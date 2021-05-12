RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | DFB-Pokal Final

The Olympiastadion hosts the 2020-21 DFB-Pokal final as 2017 champions Borussia Dortmund take on RB Leipzig on Thursday.

This will be the second meeting between the two sides in five days, after Borussia Dortmund claimed a hard fought 3-2 win in their Bundesliga clash last Saturday.

Leipzig will be desperate to wrap up their impressive campaign by claiming their first top-flight silverware on Thursday.

Julian Nagelsmann's men, who are second in the Bundesliga, saw off Bochum, Wolfsburg and Werder Bremen enroute to the DFB-Pokal final.

Since gaining promotion to the Bundesliga in 2016, Leipzig have failed to secure silverware despite consistently performing at the highest level. They will now aim to end this dry spell when they take on Dortmund at the Olympiastadion.

All eyes are on Berlin 👀🏆 pic.twitter.com/guPT3IVLKZ — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund will look to avoid finishing the season trophyless after floundering in the Bundesliga title race.

Edin Terzic's men navigated an uncomplicated road to the DFB-Pokal final. They claimed narrow wins over Paderborn and local rivals Borussia Monchengladbach in the round of 16 and quarter-finals respectively.

However, they thrashed Bundesliga 2 side Holstein Kiel 5-0 to set up a mouth-watering final showdown with eastern Germany rivals RB Leipzig.

Borussia Dortmund will now aim to lift the trophy for the first time since 2017, when they claimed a hard-earned 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the final.

Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Head-To-Head

Borussia Dortmund head into this tie as the better side in their recent encounters, claiming six wins from their last 10 meetings. Leipzig have picked up two wins, while two games have ended in draws.

Leipzig and Dortmund faced off in the Bundesliga on Saturday, where England forward Jadon Sancho put in a high-quality performance. He scored in either half to give Dortmund a 3-2 win.

The result saw Borussia Dortmund extend their winning streak over Leipzig to three games, while they remain unbeaten in the last seven meetings.

Leipzig Form Guide: D-L-W-W-L

Borussia Dortmund Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Leipzig

Leipzig will be without the services of Lazar Samardzic and Dominik Szoboszlai, who have been ruled out with meniscus and groin injuries respectively.

Tyler Adams and Christopher Nkunku will also miss the game due to injuries.

Injured: Lazar Samardzic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Tyler Adams, Christopher Nkunku

Suspended: None

Thursday can't come soon enough ⏳pic.twitter.com/PzBzg5OFZ5 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 11, 2021

Borussia Dortmund

The Black and Yellows are without several key players who are sidelined with injuries. Mahmoud Dahoud, Marwin Hitz, Mateu Morey, Youssoufa Moukoko, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Axel Witsel, and Marcel Schmelzer are all ruled out.

Erling Haaland is a doubt as he recovers from a knock he sustained in the 2-0 win over Wolfsburg.

Injured: Mahmoud Dahoud, Marwin Hitz, Mateu Morey, Youssoufa Moukoko, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Axel Witsel, and Marcel Schmelzer

Doubtful: Erling Haaland

Suspended: None

Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (4-4-2): Peter Gulacsi; Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konate, Willi Orban, Nordi Mukiele; Kevin Kampl, Amadou Haidara, Angelino Marcel Sabitzer; Dani Olmo, Yussuf Poulsen

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marwin Hitz; Thomas Meunier, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro; Thomas Delaney, Emre Can; Giovanni Reyna, Julian Brandt, Jadon Sancho; Marco Reus

Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund are two of the best sides in the Bundesliga and this will be a nail-biting contest.

However, Dortmund are more experienced at this level of the competition and we expect them to leverage that pedigree to claim the title.

Prediction: Leipzig 1-2 Borussia Dortmund