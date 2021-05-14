Leipzig vs Wolfsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Fresh off their defeat in the DFB Pokal final, RB Leipzig return to the Bundesliga where they host Wolfsburg at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday.

The visitors head into this tie off the back of a 3-0 win over Union Berlin and will be aiming to build on that impressive performance.

Leipzig failed to end their trophyless run as they suffered a painful 4-1 loss to Borussia Dortmund in the final of the DFB Pokal on Thursday.

This was a second straight defeat to Dortmund within the space of five days after losing 3-2 in their Bundesliga clash last Saturday.

They will now aim to shake the dust off their feet and return to winning ways to maintain their hold on second place in the league table.

Wolfsburg, on the other hand, responded brilliantly to their defeat to Dortmund by claiming an emphatic 3-0 win over Union Berlin last time out.

Croatian forward Josep Brekalo, making his 100th appearance for the club, gave a jaw-dropping performance as he grabbed his first hat-trick of the season.

The result saw Oliver Glasner's side strengthen their position in the top-four places as they moved four points behind Saturday's hosts.

Leipzig vs Wolfsburg Head-To-Head

The hosts have the the upper hand heading into this tie, having won six of their last 14 encounters. Wolfsburg have picked up three wins, while five games have ended in draws.

Leipzig are currently on an seven-game unbeaten run against Sunday's visitors, dating back to a 1-0 loss in November 2018. Their last encounter ended in a 2-0 win for Julian Nagelsmann's men in the DFB Pokal quarter-finals.

Leipzig Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-L

Wolfsburg Form Guide (all competitions) : W-L-W-L-L

Leipzig vs Wolfsburg Team News

Leipzig

Leipzig will be without the services of Lazar Samardzic, Tyler Adams and Christopher Nkunku, who are all sidelined through injuries. Dominik Szoboszlai is back in training after recovering from a groin problem, but his participation remains in doubt as he battles for match fitness.

Injured: Lazar Samardzic, Tyler Adams, Christopher Nkunku

Doubtful: Dominik Szoboszlai

Suspended: None

Wolfsburg

Die Wölfe will be without the services of defender Kevin Mbabu, who is sidelined with a gastrointestinal problem. He is joined on the injury list by Bartosz Bialek and Renato Steffen, who are nursing ACL and Ligament injuries, respectively.

Injured: Kevin Mbabu, Bartosz Bialek, Renato Steffen,

Suspended: None

Leipzig vs Wolfsburg Predicted XI

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (4-4-2): Peter Gulacsi; Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konate, Willi Orban, Nordi Mukiele; Kevin Kampl, Angelino, Amadou Haidara, Marcel Sabitzer; Yussuf Poulsen, Dani Olmo

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Koen Casteels; Yannick Gerhardt, Maxence Lacroix, John Brooks, Paulo Otavio, Xaver Schlager, Maximilian Arnold; Ridle Baku, Maximilian Philipp, Josip Brekalo; Wout Weghorst

Leipzig vs Wolfsburg Prediction

With just four points separating the two teams in the top four places, we predict a closely fought and a nail-biting contest on Sunday. Both teams head into the game in similar form, and considering the stakes of the game, they will both be satisfied with a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Leipzig 1-1 Wolfsburg