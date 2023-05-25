Lens vs Ajaccio Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27, 2023

In a clash between two teams from opposite ends of the league table, second-placed Lens entertain Ajaccio, who are second from bottom, at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Ligue 1 on Saturday (May 27).

Lens recorded their fifth straight win last week, as goals from Florian Sotoca, Adrien Thomasson and Seko Fofana helped them win 3-1 at Lorient. With third-placed Marseille losing last week, Lens need just one point to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

Meanwhile, Ajaccio, are going down to the second division. Their poor run continued last week with a second-straight 5-0 loss. To add insult to injury, defender Mickaël Alphonse was sent off in the 63rd minute in their last outing against Rennes.

Lens vs Ajaccio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have locked horns 25 times across competitions since 1967, with Lens leading 10-7.

Lens are unbeaten in three meetings against Ajaccio, keeping two clean sheets.

The hosts have won nine of their last ten league games.

Ajaccio have suffered defeats in nine of their last 11 league outings.

The visitors have failed to score in their last five league games, losing thrice.

Lens have won their last five games at home, outscoring their opponents 12-3.

Ajaccio have lost their last seven away games, failing to score in five.

Lens are unbeaten in four Ligue 1 meetings against Ajaccio at home, winning twice.

Lens vs Ajaccio Prediction

The two teams will meet at Lens for the first time since 2018. The hosts have dropped points just twice at home this season and are the overwhelming favourites. They're riding a five-game winning run, and the trend should continue.

Ajaccio, meanwhile, are winless in 11 league outings and have lost their last seven away games. They have failed to score in their last five and are unlikely to end that run here.

Considering the contrasting form of the two sides, Lens should win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Lens 2-0 Ajaccio

Lens vs Ajaccio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lens to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Seko Fofana to score or assist anytime - Yes

