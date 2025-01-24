Lens vs Angers Prediction and Betting Tips | January 26 2025

Lens face off with Angers in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis this Sunday.

Lens currently sit in 7th, but can move into a European qualification spot with a win here depending on other results. Angers, meanwhile, are in 12th, and at this stage, appear to be safe from the threat of relegation at least.

So which of these sides will come out on top this weekend?

Lens vs Angers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Lens have an excellent recent record against Angers. They have beaten them in their last four meetings, and have not suffered defeat to them since November 2020.
  • After a strong start to their campaign that saw them avoid defeat in their first eight matches, Lens are currently in a somewhat sticky patch. They have only won once in their last four games, and have also tasted two defeats during this period too.
  • Angers, in contrast, are in excellent form. They've won all five of their games since the start of 2025, beating Brest, Montpellier and Auxerre and brushing aside two lower-level foes in the Coupe de France.
  • While Lens have not always looked the strongest side in Ligue 1 this season, they do boast a tight defence. Only two sides - Paris St. Germain and Lille - have conceded fewer goals than their total of 18.
  • While Lens were unbeaten for the first eight games of the season, Angers in contrast did not win one of their first eight. Since then, though, they've actually won more games than Lens, claiming six wins to Lens' four.
also-read-trending Trending

Lens vs Angers Prediction

This should be a difficult game to call. On paper, Lens probably have the stronger side and have shown themselves capable of blunting the attack of most Ligue 1 sides.

However, Angers have been on red-hot form since the turn of the year, winning five games in a row, although it's arguable that they haven't beaten anyone as good as Lens.

Football can be all about momentum, though, and the away team will bring a ton of confidence into this game that could be hard to stop.

Overall, then, it feels like the most probable result, all things considered, is a draw.

Prediction: Lens 1-1 Angers

Lens vs Angers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Lens to be winning at half-time - Yes (Lens have been winning at half-time in their last three games with Angers).

Tip 3: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals - Yes (12 of Lens' games this season have featured fewer than 2.5 goals).

