Lens vs Auxerre Prediction and Betting Tips | January 14, 2023

Second-placed Lens will welcome 18th-placed Auxerre at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Ligue 1 on Saturday (January 14).

Lens failed to build on their impressive 3-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain on Monday, drawing 2-2 with 19th-placed Strasbourg in midweek. The game got off to an electrifying start, with all four goals coming in the first 33 minutes. With PSG beating Angers 2-0, they now have a six-point lead at the top of the table over Lens.

Auxerre, meanwhile, lost 5-0 at home by Toulouse in midweek. It was their fourth straight defeat, and another winless outing could see them fall to 19th place.

Lens vs Auxerre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 73 times across competitions since 1980. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, with 25 wins for each team.

They last met in Ligue 2 in 2019, with the game at Lens ending in a goalless draw. This will also be their first meeting in Ligue 1 since 2011.

Lens are unbeaten in 19 of their last 21 games against Auxerre across competitions, while Auxerre have just one win in their last 14 league games.

The hosts have a 100% record at home in Ligue 1 this season, scoring ten goals in their last five games and conceding just twice.

Lens have the best defensive record in the competition, conceding 13 goals in 18 games, while Auxerre have the worst defensive record, conceding 40 goals in 18 games.

Lens vs Auxerre Prediction

Lens have kept four clean sheets in their last six home games in Ligue 1. Auxerre, meanwhile, have failed to score in their last two away games in the league.

Auxerre, meanwhile, have failed to score in their last two meetings against their northern rivals and have failed to score in their last three games at Lens. Considering Lens' impressive home form, though, they should face no problems in recording a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Lens 2-0 Auxerre

Lens vs Auxerre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lens

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Lens to score in the first half - Yes

Tip 5: Loïs Openda to score any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes