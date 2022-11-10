Lens vs Clermont Foot Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th November 2022

Lens will welcome Clermont Foot to the Estadio Bollaert-Delelis in their final Ligue 1 game on Saturday before the 2022 FIFA World Cup break kicks in next week.

The hosts have enjoyed a solid run in the league recently and have won four games in a row. These wins have helped them climb up to second place in the league table and they are only trailing league leaders Paris Saint-Germain by five points.

In their previous outing, they defeated Angers in an away game on Sunday as goals from Wesley Said and Facundo Medina helped them to a 2-1 win. They conceded a goal for the first time in four games.

Clermont Foot are winless in their last four league games, playing out three draws and suffering a defeat in that period. They played a second 1-1 draw in a row last time around as they held Montpellier to a stalemate at home.

Lens vs Clermont Foot Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 25th meeting between the two teams across all competitions. Lens enjoy a 10-4 lead in wins while as many as 10 games have ended in draws.

They met for the first time in Ligue 1 last season. Lens recorded a 3-1 win at home while the reverse fixture ended in a 2-2 draw.

Lens have won their last seven home matches in Ligue 1, keeping four clean sheets in that period.

The hosts have the joint-best defensive record in the competition alongside PSG, conceding nine times in 14 games.

Clermont Foot are undefeated in their last four away games in Ligue 1, playing three draws and recording one win in that period. They have scored five goals and conceded three times in these games.

Lens vs Clermont Foot Prediction

Les Sang et Or have a 100% record at home this season and have kept a clean sheet in their last four games at Saturday's venue, so they are strong favorites to win this game. They are undefeated against Les Lanciers in their last eight games across all competitions, and a defeat here seems unlikely.

Clermont have scored five goals in their last three away games and should be able to score at least a goal here. Nonetheless, Lens have hit top form in recent games and should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Lens 2-1 Clermont Foot

Lens vs Clermont Foot Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lens

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Lens to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Florian Sotoca to score or assist anytime - Yes

