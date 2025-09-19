Lens vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20th 2025

Lens will entertain local rivals Lille at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The visitors are unbeaten in the league thus far and are second in the league table. Les Sang et Or have two wins and two losses from four games.

The hosts resumed their league campaign after the international break with a 2-0 away loss to defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last week, ending their winning streak after two games.

Les Dogues were held to a draw in their campaign opener and have won their last three games. They met Toulouse in their previous outing and registered a hard-fought 2-1 home win. Late drama ensued as Nabil Bentaleb equalized in the 90th minute, and Ethan Mbappé scored the winner in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

Lens vs Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Northern French teams contest the Derby du Nord and have crossed paths 121 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 48 wins. Les Sang et Or are not far behind with 37 wins, and 36 games have ended in draws.

Les Dogues secured a league double over the hosts last season, with a 3-0 aggregate score. They are unbeaten in their last six games in this fixture, recording four wins.

Lens have lost three of their last five Ligue 1 home games, failing to score in these losses as well.

Lille are unbeaten in their last five league games, recording four wins.

Both teams have conceded five goals in four league games, and the visitors have outscored the hosts 13-5 in these games.

Five of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

Lens vs Lille Prediction

Les Sang et Or failed to score for the second time this season in their defeat to PSG last week, and they will look to bounce back here. Notably, they are winless in their last three Ligue 1 home games against their local rivals, scoring just twice.

Deiver Machado is the only confirmed absentee for the hosts in this match, and Pierre Sage should be able to field a strong starting XI here.

Les Lillois made it three wins in a row last week and will look to extend their winning streak here. They have won their last three league meetings against the hosts, scoring five goals, while keeping two clean sheets, and are the favorites here.

Alexsandro, Thomas Meunier, Ousmane Touré, and Marc-Aurèle Caillard are injured, while Hakon Haraldsson and Ugo Raghouber face late fitness tests.

The visitors have enjoyed a great start to their league campaign, and considering their dominance in this fixture recently, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Lens 1-2 Lille

Lens vs Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lille to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

