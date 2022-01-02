Lens vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2021-22

The Coupe de France is back in action with a set of matches in the Round of 32 as Lille take on Lens on Tuesday. Both teams have flattered to deceive this season and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Lille are in eighth place in the Ligue 1 standings and have failed to replicate their successes of the past year this season. Les Dogues edged Bordeaux to an important 3-2 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Lens, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The hosts suffered a 2-1 defeat against Nice last month and will need to bounce back in this game.

Racing Club de Lens @RCLens



En cette nouvelle année qui marque le 2⃣0⃣e anniversaire de son centre emblématique "𝐋𝐚 𝐆𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞", le Racing Club de Lens vous présente ses meilleurs vœux et vous souhaite des rêves plein la tête.



Lens vs Lille Head-to-Head

Lille have a good record against Lens and have won nine out of 16 matches played between the two teams. Lens have managed three victories against Lille and will need to step up on Tuesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in September last year and ended in a shock 1-0 victory for Lens. Lille were poor on the day and will need to make a statement of intent this week.

Lens form guide: L-W-L-D-D

Lille form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Lens vs Lille Team News

Lens need to win this game. Image Source: La Voix du Nord

Lens

Deiver Machado has recovered from his injury and is available for selection. Gael Kakuta and Wesley Said remain injured, however, and have been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Gael Kakuta, Wesley Said

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Lille have a depleted squad

Lille

According to a report published by L'Equipe, Jonathan David, Domagoj Bradaric, Isaac Lihadji, and another Lille player have tested positive for COVID-19. Burak Yilmaz is serving a suspension and will join Timothy Weah on the sidelines.

Injured: Timothy Weah

Suspended: Burak Yilmaz

Unavailable: Jonathan David, Domagoj Bradaric, Isaac Lihadji

Lens vs Lille Predicted XI

Lens Predicted XI (3-4-3): Wuilker Farinez; Massadio Haidara, Kevin Danso, Jonathan Gradit; Jonathan Clauss, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Seko Fofana, Cheick Oumar Doucoure; David Costa, Arnaud Kalimuendo, Florian Sotoca

LOSC @LOSC_EN



#LOSC | @HyundaiFrance | @GroupeDUGARDIN Your December Goal of the Month is Benjamin André’s strike against Bordeaux! 🤩 Your December Goal of the Month is Benjamin André’s strike against Bordeaux! 🤩#LOSC | @HyundaiFrance | @GroupeDUGARDIN https://t.co/p7rFGSdAdU

Lille Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ivo Grbic; Gabriel Gudmundsson, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Tiago Djalo; Benjamin Andre, Cheikh Niasse, Renato Sanches, Angel Gomes; Jose Bica, Jonathan Bamba

Lens vs Lille Prediction

Lille will have to do without some of their most important players this week and cannot afford to let their levels slip on Tuesday. The reigning league champions seem to have already conceded their title defence and will look to the French Cup as an opportunity to salvage what has been a disappointing campaign.

Lens have punched above their weight over the past year but will need to work hard to trouble a strong opponent. Lille are in good form at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Lens 0-1 Lille

