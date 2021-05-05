Lens vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Lille take on Lens at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Friday. Lille have been in exceptional form this season and are the favourites to win this match.

Lens are in fifth place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and have exceeded expectations so far this season. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain last weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Lille, on the other hand, currently find themselves at the top of the Ligue 1 table and hold a one-point lead over Paris Saint-Germain. Les Dogues eased past Nice by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and cannot afford to drop points this weekend.

Lens vs Lille Head-to-Head

Lille have an excellent record against Lens and have won seven games out of a total of 11 matches played between the two teams. Lens have managed only one victory against Lille and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in 2015 and ended in a 3-1 victory for Lille. Lens have shown tremendous improvement over the past year and will look to pull off an upset this weekend.

Lens form guide in Ligue 1: L-W-D-W-D

Lille form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-D-W-W

Lens vs Lille Team News

Lens

Florian Sotoca and Clement Michelin are currently unavailable and will be excluded from the squad. Gael Kakuta has recovered from the coronavirus and will likely feature in this game.

Injured: Florian Sotoca, Clement Michelin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lille have a strong squad

Lille

Yusuf Yazici and Mehmet Zeki Celik have recovered from the coronavirus and have resumed training sessions with the rest of the squad. Jeremy Pied is carrying an injury at the moment and will not be able to play a part against Lens.

Injured: Jeremy Pied

Doubtful: Renato Sanches

Suspended: None

Lens vs Lille Predicted XI

Lens Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jean-Louis Leca; Facundo Medina, Steven Fortes, Jonathan Gradit; Jonathan Clauss, Ismael Boura, Seko Fofana, Yannick Cahuzac; Gael Kakuta, Ignatius Ganago, Simon Banza

Lille Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mike Maignan; Reinildo, Sven Botman, Jose Fonte, Mehmet Zeki Celik; Boubakary Soumare, Benjamin Andre, Jonathan Ikone, Jonathan Bamba; Burak Yilmaz, Yusuf Yazici

Lens vs Lille Prediction

Lille have built a formidable squad this season and have excellent players in their ranks at the moment. The likes of Burak Yilmaz and Jonathan Bamba have played pivotal roles this season and will want to make their mark on this game.

Lens can punch above their weight on the day and will need to be at their best to stand a chance in this fixture. Lille are the better team, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Lens 0-2 Lille

