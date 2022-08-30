Lens vs Lorient Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2022 

Lens will host Lorient at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Wednesday in the fifth gameweek of Ligue 1.

The hosts have built on their strong showing in the off-season and have enjoyed a brilliant start to their league campaign. They picked up a 2-1 win over Stade Rennais in their last game, with Seko Fofana and Lois Openda scoring in the second half before their opponents bagged a late consolation.

Lens have picked up ten points from a maximum of 12 and sit third in the league, behind Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille on goal difference.

Lorient, meanwhile, have also begun their season well, beating Stade Rennais 1-0 away from home in their league opener before playing out a 2-2 draw against Toulouse. They picked up a clinical 2-1 win over Clermont Foot in their last game, thanks to a first-half brace from Terem Moffi, with the Nigerian striker opening his account for the season.

The visitors sit fifth in the league table with seven points from three games. They will now look to continue their strong start to the season against the joint table toppers.

Lens vs Lorient Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the 25th meeting between Lens and Lorient. The hosts have won just five of these matchups, while the visitors have won 11. There have been eight draws between the two teams.

Lorient picked up a 2-0 win in their most recent matchup, ending a four-game winless streak in this fixture.

Lens are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

The Blood and Gold have a 100% win rate at home this season.

Les Merlus have conceded three goals this season, the joint-fewest in Ligue 1 so far.

The hosts have scored at least one goal in all but one of their last 12 league outings.

Lens vs Lorient Prediction

Lens are on a run of back-to-back victories and have won three of their four games this season. They are unbeaten in their last seven league games at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis and will look forward to this one.

Lorient are also in good form ahead of their midweek clash, picking up two wins and a draw in their three games so far. They have, however, struggled for results on the road in the league of late, picking up just one win in their last six away games. Lens should win this one.

Prediction: Lens 2-1 Lorient

Lens vs Lorient Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lens

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have found the back of the net in four of Lorient's last five games.)

Tip 3 - Lens to score first: YES (The hosts have scored the first goal in seven of their last nine games.)

