Lens vs Lorient prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees Lens play host to Lorient at the Stade Bollaert-Denis in a Ligue 1 showdown.

Lens have gotten their 2021-22 campaign off to a good start and currently sit in fouth place, while Lorient have taken four points thus far and are in 10th.

Will the hosts pick up their second win in a row or will Lorient pull off what would be a major victory?

Lens vs Lorient Head-to-Head

An excellent return to Ligue 1 in 2020-21 saw Lens finish seventh – narrowly missing out on European qualification.

However, their poor run-in – losing three of their last four games – meant question marks hung over them coming into 2021-22.

Franck Haise’s side have started the new campaign well though. They secured draws with Rennes and Saint-Etienne, and then managed to pull off a major away win last weekend, defeating Monaco 0-2.

Lorient also picked up a huge win over Monaco in their second match of the season, but were brought back down to earth last weekend with a loss to Montpellier.

Lorient struggled last season, finishing 16th and narrowly avoiding relegation, so Christophe Pellisier’s side will be hoping for a better campaign.

Based on what we’ve seen thus far though, the jury is out on whether they can achieve that goal.

Last season saw Lens win both of their games against Lorient, with their win at the Stade Bollaert-Denis being particularly impressive – a 4-1 victory in April.

Lens form guide (competitive games only): L-D-D-D-W

Lorient form guide (competitive games only): W-D-D-W-L

Lens vs Lorient Team News

Lens

Lens will miss defender Cheick Doucoure after his red card against Monaco last weekend, while three further players are expected to miss out due to injuries.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Charles Boli, Steven Fortes, Wesley Said

Suspended: Cheick Doucoure

Lorient

Lorient saw two men sent off in the defeat to Montpellier, meaning they’ll miss this game with suspensions. Add in five injuries, and they have significant problems in their squad this weekend.

Injured: Jeremy Morel, Quentin Lecoeuche

Doubtful: Samuel Loric, Loris Mouyokolo, Stephane Diarra

Suspended: Houboulang Mendes, Jerome Hergault

Séance en salle 🏋️‍♂️ pour les Merlus 🐟 ce matin avant de se diriger vers les terrains de l'Espace FCL 😅 ! pic.twitter.com/6HSwf4ZHfj — FC LORIENT 🐟 (@FCLorient) August 25, 2021

Lens vs Lorient Predicted XI

Lens predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jean-Louis Leca, Jonathan Gradit, Kevin Danso, Facundo Medina, Jonathan Clauss, Yannick Cahuzac, Seko Fofana, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Gael Kakuta, Florian Sotoca, Ignatius Ganago

Lorient predicted XI (4-4-2): Paul Nardi, Igor Silva, Julien Laporte, Thomas Fontaine, Vincent Le Goff, Thomas Monconduit, Fabien Lemoine, Laurent Abergel, Enzo Le Fee, Terem Moffi, Armand Lauriente

Lens vs Lorient Prediction

This looks to be a tricky game for the visitors. Not only do they have multiple players unavailable, particularly in defense, but Lens have been in good form since the start of the season.

It’s hard to see Lorient being able to contain Lens’ attack, particularly if they utilize the width that their wing backs bring to full effect.

Therefore, a home win is the prediction.

Prediction: Lens 2-0 Lorient

