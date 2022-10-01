Lens vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd October 2022

Lens are set to play Lyon Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Sunday in Ligue 1.

Lens come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Antoine Kombouare's Nantes in their most recent fixture. Lens registered two shots on target compared to Nantes' four.

Lyon, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Christophe Galtier's Paris Saint-Germain in their most recent fixture. An early first-half goal from Argentine superstar Lionel Messi secured the win for Paris Saint-Germain.

Lens vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 13 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Lyon hold the clear advantage. They have won eight games.

Lens have won three games, while the other two have ended in draws.

Striker Florian Sotoca has enjoyed a good start to the season. The 31-year old has registered seven goal contributions so far in the league for Lens.

For Lyon, strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Karl Toko Ekambi have both registered four goals in the league.

Young forward Rayan Cherki has managed three assists in the league for Lyon.

Lens vs Lyon Prediction

Lens are currently 4th in the league, and have enjoyed a good start to their Ligue 1 campaign. Midfielder Seko Fofana has been a crucial figure for his side, with the 27-year old signing a new contract with Lens recently following links with Arsenal and West Ham United.

The likes of Lois Openda and Florian Sotoca have been important in attack, while young Portuguese winger David da Costa has done well too. Lens have assembled a good squad, and having finished 7th last time around, will hope to aim higher this time around.

Lyon, on the other hand, are 6th in the league, five points behind Lens. They have lost three of their last five league games, and manager Peter Bosz is now under severe pressure. There was criticism last season for Lyon's inconsistent performances, and this season has begun in a similar manner.

Despite adding experience to the squad in the form of Alexandre Lacazette, Corentin Tolisso and Nicolas Tagliafico, Lyon have struggled this season. A poor outing against Lens could be catastrophic for Bosz, and the home side currently stand a good chance of emerging victorious here.

Lyon have been frustratingly inconsistent recently, while Lens have quietly impressed. A win for Franck Haise's side.

Prediction: Lens 1-0 Lyon

Lens vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Lens

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Lens to keep a clean sheet- Yes

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Tottenham and other GW 9 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far