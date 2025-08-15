Lens vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | August 16th 2025

Lens will welcome Lyon to the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in their Ligue 1 campaign opener on Saturday. The hosts finished eighth in the standings last season, narrowly missing out on European football. Les Gones secured a sixth-place finish and sealed a direct berth in the league phase of the UEFA Europa League.

Ad

Les Sang et Or had a good run in the preseason, losing just one of their six friendlies. Notably, that loss was registered at home against Roma earlier this month. They bounced back with a 2-1 home win over RB Leipzig last week, thanks to goals from Matthieu Udol and Adrien Thomasson.

The visitors also lost just one of their six friendly games. They concluded their preseason with a 2-1 triumph over Getafe. Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Georges Mikautadze were on the scoresheet in that match.

Ad

Trending

Lens vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 106 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 45 wins. Les Sang et Or are not far behind with 38 wins, and 23 games have ended in draws.

Four of the last five meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Les Sang et Or have won three of their last 14 Ligue 1 campaign openers.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four league meetings against OL, recording three wins.

Lyon have seen conclusive results in their last 15 league outings, recording nine wins.

Lens have lost two of their last seven league outings, with both defeats registered at home.

The visitors have won just one of their last seven games in this fixture, failing to score in three.

Ad

Lens vs Lyon Prediction

Les Sang et Or have failed to score in two of their last three Ligue 1 home games and will look to improve upon that record. They are unbeaten at home in this fixture since 2021 and will look to build on that form.

Jhoanne Chavez remains sidelined with an injury, while Rémy Labeau-Lascary and Jérémy Agbonifo are not yet ready for the field. Jonathan Gradit will serve a suspension here.

Ad

Les Gones concluded the 2024-25 campaign with a win. Notably, they have four wins and four losses from their last eight games. Their last away win in this fixture was registered in 2015.

Orel Mangala and Ernest Nuamah are long-term absentees due to injuries.

Three of their last five meetings at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis have ended in draws, and they will likely settle for a stalemate here.

Prediction: Lens 1-1 Lyon

Lens vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Ad

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More