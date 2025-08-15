Lens vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | August 16th 2025

Lens will welcome Lyon to the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in their Ligue 1 campaign opener on Saturday. The hosts finished eighth in the standings last season, narrowly missing out on European football. Les Gones secured a sixth-place finish and sealed a direct berth in the league phase of the UEFA Europa League.
Les Sang et Or had a good run in the preseason, losing just one of their six friendlies. Notably, that loss was registered at home against Roma earlier this month. They bounced back with a 2-1 home win over RB Leipzig last week, thanks to goals from Matthieu Udol and Adrien Thomasson.
The visitors also lost just one of their six friendly games. They concluded their preseason with a 2-1 triumph over Getafe. Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Georges Mikautadze were on the scoresheet in that match.
Lens vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have met 106 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 45 wins. Les Sang et Or are not far behind with 38 wins, and 23 games have ended in draws.
- Four of the last five meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.
- Les Sang et Or have won three of their last 14 Ligue 1 campaign openers.
- The hosts are unbeaten in their last four league meetings against OL, recording three wins.
- Lyon have seen conclusive results in their last 15 league outings, recording nine wins.
- Lens have lost two of their last seven league outings, with both defeats registered at home.
- The visitors have won just one of their last seven games in this fixture, failing to score in three.
Lens vs Lyon Prediction
Les Sang et Or have failed to score in two of their last three Ligue 1 home games and will look to improve upon that record. They are unbeaten at home in this fixture since 2021 and will look to build on that form.
Jhoanne Chavez remains sidelined with an injury, while Rémy Labeau-Lascary and Jérémy Agbonifo are not yet ready for the field. Jonathan Gradit will serve a suspension here.
Les Gones concluded the 2024-25 campaign with a win. Notably, they have four wins and four losses from their last eight games. Their last away win in this fixture was registered in 2015.
Orel Mangala and Ernest Nuamah are long-term absentees due to injuries.
Three of their last five meetings at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis have ended in draws, and they will likely settle for a stalemate here.
Prediction: Lens 1-1 Lyon
Lens vs Lyon Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes