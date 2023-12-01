Lens vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | December 2nd 2023

Lens will entertain Lyon at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The hosts extended their unbeaten run in the league to eight games last week, as they registered a 3-0 away win over Clermont Foot in their previous outing. Elye Wahi broke the deadlock in the 11th minute and was sent off in added time of the first half.

Adrien Thomasson and Wesley Saïd added goals in the second half as Lens registered their fifth win of the season. They failed to continue their form in the UEFA Champions League and suffered a 6-0 loss to Arsenal on Wednesday.

The visitors' poor run in Ligue 1 continued last week, as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Lille and remained at the bottom of the league table following that loss.

Lens vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 100 times in all competitions thus far. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 45 wins in this fixture. The hosts have got the better of their southern rivals 33 times while 22 games have ended in draws.

Both teams registered home wins in their two Ligue 1 meetings last season.

Lens have just one win in their last eight meetings, suffering five defeats in that period. They have kept consecutive clean sheets in their last five league outings.

Lyon have just one win in 12 league games this season, with that triumph coming in their away game against Rennes earlier this month. They have failed to score in three of their last five away games this season.

The visitors have the worst attacking record in Ligue 1 this season, scoring just nine times in 12 games, with just two of them coming in away games.

Lens vs Lyon Prediction

Les Sang et Or endured a winless start to their league campaign, suffering four defeats in five games but have been undefeated in their last eight games. They have won 10 of their 14 home games in Ligue 1 and are strong favorites.

Jimmy Cabot and Wuilker Fariñez are long-term absentees for the hosts while Deiver Machado and Facundo Medina have some fitness issues. Elye Wahi is suspended after picking up a red card in their previous outing.

Les Gones fired Fabio Grosso after a poor run of form and Pierre Sage has been appointed as the caretaker manager. They have just one win in their last seven away games in Ligue 1, suffering five defeats.

Sage will be without the services of Corentin Tolisso, Johann Lepenant, and Rémy Riou through injuries in his debut game. He will look to field a strong starting XI in this match.

Nonetheless, considering the contrast in current form between the two teams, we back the hosts to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Lens 2-1 Lyon

Lens vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lens to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Florian Sotoca to score or assist any time - Yes