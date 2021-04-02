Lens vs Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Lens host Lyon on Saturday as Rudi Garcia will hope his side can catch up to PSG and Lille at the top of the table.

Lyon are currently third in Ligue 1, three points behind PSG and Lille at the top of the table.

Les Gones' form has stuttered recently, having won only two of their last five games across all competitions. They will be coming up against a high-flying Lens side on Saturday.

As for Lens, Franck Haise will be ecstatic with his side's performance this season.

The Sang et Or are currently fifth in Ligue 1 and are in pole position to finish in a Europa League spot. However, Haise's men have also faltered recently, having won only two of their last five games.

Both sides have shown that they have enough firepower to win the game on Saturday.

Lens vs Lyon Head-to-Head

Lyon have a clear advantage in the recent head-to-head record between the two sides. Les Gones have won four out of their last five league meetings against Lens, with the Sang et Or only winning one.

Rudi Garcia's men beat Lens 3-2 in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Lens Form Guide: D-W-L-D-W

Lyon Form Guide: D-W-W-D-L

Lens vs Lyon Team News

Houssem Aouar will be a huge miss for Lyon

Lens

Franck Haise will welcome back striker Arnaud Kalimuendo after the Frenchman missed the game against Strasbourg due to a knee injury.

Lens will, however, be without Facundo Medina, as the defender is suspended for the game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Facundo Medina

Lyon

Rudi Garcia will be without defender Djameleddine Benlamri after the Algerian picked up a muscle injury while on international duty.

Star midfielder Houssem Aouar is not yet available for Lyon as he is still recovering from an injury he sustained last month.

Injured: Djameleddine Benlamri, Houssem Aouar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lens vs Lyon Predicted XI

À l'entraînement pour préparer #RCLOL ce samedi à 21h00 👊🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/tE05dR8GI8 — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) April 1, 2021

Lens Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jean-Louis Leca; Steven Fortes, Loic Bade, Jonathan Gradit; Massadio Haidara, Seko Fofana, Cheick Doucoure, Jonathan Clauss; Gael Kakuta; Florian Sotoca, Arnaud Kalimuendo

Lyon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Lopes; Mattia De Sciglio, Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Leo Dubois; Maxence Caqueret, Thiago Mendes, Lucas Paqueta; Karl Toko Ekambi, Tino Kadewere, Memphis Depay

Lens vs Lyon Prediction

Both sides go into the game in similar form. Although Lyon clearly have a stronger side on paper, Lens have shown that they can beat the big teams this season.

We predict a low-scoring draw in this encounter.

Prediction: Lens 1-1 Lyon