Lens vs Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Lens host Lyon at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Ligue 1 on Saturday, looking to build on their latest victory.

Les Sang et Or recovered from a 2-0 loss against Lorient to beat Bordeaux 3-2 last weekend — their fourth win in their last five top-flight games.

They're eighth in the league table, with 36 points from 24 games — just one point and position adrift off Lyon.

Les Gones have struggled with erratic form all season but have managed to put up a good run of late, losing just once in their last nine league games and winning four.

Peter Bosz's side are just five points away from a spot in the Champions League qualifiers. They will be aiming to continue with the same momentum to try and secure Champions League football.

Lens vs Lyon Head-To-Head

Lyon have won 18 of their last 31 clashes with Lens, losing only five times, the last of which came back in August 2014.

In the October reverse fixture, Les Gones secured a 2-1 win at home.

Lens Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-W

Lyon Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Lens vs Lyon Team News

Lens

Wesley Said is out for the hosts with a hamstring problem while Jonathan Gradit is nursing a calf injury.

But on the bright side, Yannick Cahuzac returns from his suspension and will be available for the clash.

Prolific duo Seko Fofana and Arnaud Kalimuendo are the leading scorers for the side and will be relied upon for goals.

Jonathan Clauss is leading the assists column for Ligue 1 alongside Kylian Mbappe and Dmitri Payet and will be looking to bag a few more on Saturday.

Injured: Wesley Said, Jonathan Gradit

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Lyon

Les Gones also have a few casualties as Rayan Cherki is sidelined with a fractured foot and Jason Denayer is out with an ankle problem.

Lenny Pintor is unlikely to feature this month with an ACL injury.

Prolific scorer Karl Toko Ekambi returned to action for Lyon last weekend from the Africa Cup of Nations with a bang, scoring in their 2-0 win over Nice.

He'll be hungry for more here.

Injured: Rayan Cherki, Jason Denayer, Lenny Pintor

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Lens vs Lyon Predicted XI

Lens (3-4-3): Wuilker Farinez (GK); Jonathan Gradit, Kevin Danso, Facundo Medina; Jonathan Clauss, Przemysław Frankowski, Cheick Doucoure, Wesley Fofana; Florian Sotoca, Ignatius Ganago, Arnaud Kalimuendo.

Lyon (4-4-2): Anthony Lopes (GK); Leo Dubois, Thiago Mendes, Castello Lukeba, Emerson; Tino Kadewere, Tanguy Ndombele, Romain Faivre, Lucas Paqueta; Karl Toko Ekambi, Moussa Dembele.

Lens vs Lyon Prediction

Lyon are coming into the match on the back off their best run in a while and have been a thorn in Lens' face in Ligue 1 with the most defeats (41) inflicted upon them after only AS Monaco (45).

Les Sang et Or boast a dynamic side with some good attacking threats, but lack a structure in their play and have a leaky defense.

We're betting on the away side to secure all three points here.

Prediction: Lens 0-2 Lyon

