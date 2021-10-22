Lens vs Metz prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees Lens play host to Metz in a Ligue 1 clash at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Lens currently sit in second place behind league leaders Paris St. Germain, while Metz are far lower in 18th.

Can Lens’ unlikely challenge for a top-four finish continue, or will Metz pick up a rare win this weekend?

Lens vs Metz Head-to-Head

Lens have been one of Ligue 1’s outstanding sides this season, with five wins and two draws from their first 10 games putting them second in the table.

Franck Haise’s side slipped last weekend, losing away to 10-man Montpellier, so they will be looking to rebound here.

With a tight defense that has only conceded 11 goals thus far this season, they’ll be hopeful of getting back to winning ways given Metz’s recent form.

Metz have struggled throughout the current campaign, having won just one of their opening 10 matches.

That win came against fellow strugglers Brest on 26 September, but since then Metz have fallen to another two defeats.

The biggest issue that Frederic Antonetti’s side have had is with scoring goals. With just 11 thus far, only two Ligue 1 sides have scored fewer.

History does appear to be on Metz's side in this game, however. Lens have not beaten them since 2017, while this fixture finished 2-2 last season.

Lens form guide: W-L-W-W-L

Metz form guide: L-L-W-L-L

Lens vs Metz Team News

Lens

Two players are doubtful for Lens ahead of the game, including key midfielder Gael Kakuta.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Massadio Haidara, Gael Kakuta

Suspended: None

Metz

Metz have even more injury problems right now, with a total of six players either confirmed as injured or in doubt for this game.

Injured: Manuel Cabit, Kiki Kouyate

Doubtful: Thomas Delaine, Lenny Joseph, Sikou Niakate, Ibrahima Niane

Suspended: None

Lens vs Metz Predicted XI

Lens predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jean-Louis Leca, Jonathan Gradit, Kevin Danso, Facundo Medina, Jonathan Clauss, Cheick Doucoure, Seko Fofana, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Wesley Said, Florian Sotoca, Arnaud Kalimuendo

Metz predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Alexandre Oukidja, Fabien Centonze, Dylan Bronn, Kevin N’Doram, Matthieu Udol, Vincent Pajot, Lamine Gueye, Pape Sarr, Farid Boulaya, Opa Nguette, Nicolas de Preville

Lens vs Metz Prediction

This promises to be a tricky game for the visitors. Despite last weekend’s poor result, Lens are still one of Ligue 1’s form sides.

Metz will likely struggle to break Lens’ defense down, and will also struggle to contain their wing-backs. A home win is the likely result.

Prediction: Lens 2-0 Metz

