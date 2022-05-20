Lens vs Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st May 2022

On Saturday, Lens will host Monaco at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in the final Ligue 1 game of the season for both teams.

Interestingly, there’s still a lot on the line for both teams. Monaco are chasing a UEFA Champions League qualification spot, while Lens can still make the UEFA Europa Conference League, if results elsewhere go their way.

The hosts are in seventh place on 61 points, but a win and losses for Nice and Strasbourg would push them up to fifth. Lens will probably be confident, too, as they haven’t lost since April 3, collecting 17 points out of a possible 21.

Monaco, meanwhile, are in second place on 68 points, ahead of Marseille on goal difference. However, as Rennes are just three points behind them, they probably need a result here to ensure their spot in Europe’s top competition next season.

If Lens’ form has been impressive, Monaco’s has been phenomenal. They’ve won their last nine games, rocketing them up the table to second from eighth place.

Lens vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monaco’s season has gone from being disastrous to fabulous. They occupied 19th position early in the season and were still in the bottom half in early November before surging under new boss Philippe Clement in 2022.

Wissam Ben Yedder has scored 24 goals for Monaco, putting him just one behind Kylian Mbappe in the race for Ligue 1’s Golden Boot.

The last time these two teams faced off was in the Coupe de France, with Monaco coming away with a 2-4 victory. In the league, Lens won their most recent meeting 2-0 in a game that saw both teams reduced to ten men.

Lens’ Jonathan Clauss has registered 11 assists this season, putting him behind only three players. His most recent one came last weekend against Troyes.

Lens vs Monaco Prediction

Considering what's on the line in this game, it’s definitely a difficult one to call. Neither team will really be satisfied with a draw, but Lens, in particular, need to find a way to win if they want to qualify for Europe.

Unfortunately, they may find that difficult. Monaco have really hit their stride recently and have been blowing their opponents away, even beating the likes of Paris St. Germain, Rennes and Nice.

Considering that they’ve also been largely free-scoring, the hosts could find it tricky to keep them out here, even if they score themselves. Expect an exciting game that ends in an away win.

Prediction: Lens 2-3 Monaco.

Lens vs Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Monaco win.

Tip 2: Both teams to score – YES (Both Lens and Monaco are amongst Ligue 1’s most dangerous attacking outfits, and both have scored at least 60 goals this season).

Tip 3: Wissam Ben Yedder to score for Monaco – YES (Ben Yedder has scored 24 goals this season and scored a hat-trick last weekend against Brest).

