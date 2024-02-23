Lens vs Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25th 2024

Lens will welcome Monaco to the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four league outings and were held to a 1-1 draw by Reims last week. Wesley Saïd equalized in the second minute of first-half injury time after Oumar Diakité had given Reims the lead in the 41st minute.

Their poor run continued in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League knockout round playoffs on Thursday, suffering a 3-2 away loss against Freiburg. The first leg ended in a goalless draw last week. David Costa and Elye Wahi scored in the first half to give Lens a two-goal lead, but Freiburg completed a comeback in the second half, with Michael Gregoritsch scoring the match-winner in extra time.

The visitors saw their unbeaten run in Ligue 1 come to an end after three games last week, as they fell to a 2-1 home loss to Toulouse. Maghnes Akliouche had equalized in the 48th minute, and Logan Costa restored Toulouse's lead in the 70th minute.

Lens vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 118 times in all competitions thus far. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with a 56-30 lead in wins and 32 games have ended in draws.

The hosts secured a league double over the visitors last season, registering a 7-1 win on aggregate.

Monaco have registered wins in their two meetings against the hosts this season, including a 3-0 home triumph in the reverse fixture in September, and recorded a 5-4 win on penalties in the Coupe de France round of 64 last month.

Lens have suffered just one loss at home in Ligue 1 against the visitors in the 21st century.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four away games in Ligue 1, recording three wins.

Lens vs Monaco Prediction

Les Sang et Or are winless in their last three games in all competitions, with two games ending in draws. They have just one win in four home games in 2024, failing to score twice, and might struggle here.

Andy Diouf and Wesley Saïd were called up to action in the first half of extra-time against Freiburg, so they should be well-rested for this match. Kevin Danso is back from a suspension and should resume his place at the heart of the defense.

Les Monégasques have won three of their last four away games in Ligue 1, scoring nine goals, and will look to build on that form. They have just one win in their last five games in all competitions, with that win coming in their away meeting against Nice earlier this month.

Their top two goal scorers, Wissam Ben Yedder and Aleksandr Golovin, return from suspensions for the trip up north, which should add to their goalscoring threat. Thilo Kehrer is suspended due to yellow card accumulation.

The hosts' squad depth will be put to the test as they play their fourth game in nine days. Nonetheless, considering their home record in this fixture, they should be able to hold the visitors to a draw.

Prediction: Lens 1-1 Monaco

Lens vs Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Aleksandr Golovin to score or assist any time - Yes