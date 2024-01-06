Lens vs Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7th 2024

Lens will invite Monaco to the Estadio Bollaert-Delelis in the Coupe de France round of 64 on Sunday.

The hosts saw their unbeaten run come to an end in their last game of 2023, suffering a 2-0 loss to Nice. The visitors, on the other hand, signed off 2023 with a 2-1 away win over Toulouse and finishing third in the Ligue 1 table at the winter break.

The home team made it to the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France last season, losing 2-1 to eventual runners-up Nantes. The visitors, on the other hand, were eliminated from the round of 64 by second-tier side Rodez and will look to improve upon that record here.

Lens vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 117 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 55 wins to their name. The hosts have 30 wins in this fixture and 32 games have ended in stalemates.

They have met four times in the Coupe de France and the visitors have a 100% record in these meetings. They last met in the round of 16 of the 2021-22 edition of the competition, with the match ending in a 4-2 win for the visitors.

They met in the Ligue 1 earlier this season, with Monaco registering a 3-0 win after the hosts had secured a league double last season.

Lens are unbeaten in their last nine home games in all competitions, recording five games on the spin.

The visitors have won three of their last four games and have registered back-to-back 2-1 wins in their last two away games.

Seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams at Sunday's venue have produced over 2.5 goals.

Lens vs Monaco Prediction

Les Sang et Or have suffered just one loss at home in all competitions, which bodes well for them. They have won their last five home games in all competitions, keeping three clean sheets, and will look to build on that form here.

Head coach Franck Haise has a lengthy absentee list for the match and remains without the services of Jonathan Gradit, Deiver Machado, Jimmy Cabot, and Massadio Haïdara due to injuries.

Abdukodir Khusanov, Salis Abdul Samed, Nampalys Mendy, Morgan Guilavogui, and Oscar Cortés have been called up to their respective national teams and remain unavailable for selection.

Les Monégasques have seen an upturn in form recently, with three wins in their last four games. They have registered back-to-back wins in their travels and will look to make it three wins on the trot. They have just two wins in their away meetings against the hosts in the 21st century.

Adi Hütter also has a selection dilemma for the match as Wilfred Singo, Mohammed Salisu, Mohamed Camara, Ismail Jakobs, and Krepin Diatta have been called up for the 2023 AFCON and Takumi Minamino has joined Japan's national team for their 2023 AFC Asian Cup campaign.

While both teams have a lengthy absentee list for the match, Lens will be without some of their first-choice defenders against an in-form Monaco attack. With that in mind, the visitors are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Lens 1-2 Monaco

Lens vs Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monaco to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Wissam Ben Yedder to score or assist any time - Yes