Lens vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2021-22

Lens and Monaco will take a break from league football and lock horns at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Sunday in the last 16 of the Coupe de France.

Lens beat Stade Poitevin 1-0 in their opening cup game, with Ignatius Ganago scoring the sole goal of the game in the first half. They then beat Lille on penalties in their next game after coming from a two-goal deficit to level the scores at the death.

The home team have made it further in the competition than they have done in the last three editions of the tournament and will now be looking to extend their run on Sunday.

Monaco picked up a 2-0 win over Red Star in their opening game of the competition, with striker Wissam Ben Yedder scoring both goals. They then beat Ligue 2 outfit Quevilly-Rouen Metropole 3-1 in the next round.

The Monégasques were beaten 2-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the cup competition last season and will be looking to go a step further this time around.

Lens vs Monaco Head-to-Head

Sunday's game will mark the 35th meeting between Lens and Monaco. The home team have won eight of their previous meetings while the visitors have won 15 times. There have been 13 draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a Ligue 1 clash earlier in the season. Lens won the game 2-0 with both teams receiving red cards.

Lens Form Guide (All Competitions): L-W-W-W-L

Monaco Form Guide (All Competitions): L-W-D-W-W

Lens vs Monaco Team News

Lens

Ignatius Ganago and Wuilker Farinez are both away on international duty and will miss the cup game on Sunday. Massadio Haidara’s involvement is in doubt as he makes his return to France after participating in the Africa Cup of Nations with Mali.

Deiver Machado is injured and will be absent as well.

Injured: Deiver Machado

Unavailable: Ignatius Ganago, Wuilker Farinez

Doubtful: Massadio Haidara

Suspended: None

Monaco

Djibril Sidibe, Krepin Diatta, Myron Boadu, Benoit Badiashile and Cesc Fabregas are all injured while Guillermo Maripan is away with Chile on international assignment.

Injured: Djibril Sidibe, Krepin Diatta, Myron Boadu, Cesc Fabregas, Benoit Badiashile

Unavailable: Guillermo Maripan

Suspended: None

Lens vs Monaco Predicted XI

Lens Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Jean-Louis Leca (GK); Facundo Medina, Kevin Danso, Jonathan Gradit; Jonathan Clauss, Cheick Doucoure, Seko Fofana, Przemyslaw Frankowski; Gael Kakuta, Wesley Said; Florian Sotoca

Monaco Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alexander Nubel (GK); Ruben Aguilar, Strahinja Pavlovic, Axel Disasi, Caio Henrique; Jean Lucas, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eliot Matazo; Gelson Martins, Wissam Ben Yedder, Sofiane Diop

Lens vs Monaco Prediction

Lens have won four of their last six games across all competitions after winning just once in their seven games prior.

Monaco are getting used to life under new manager Philippe Clement. While the Belgian has been in charge for just two games, his system looks like one which promises goals as the visitors have scored six goals in those two outings. The away team should win this one.

Prediction: Lens 1-3 Monaco

